Multiple Guests Fly off Attraction After Horrifying Malfunction

Multiple guests were flung in the air after a ride suffered a horrifying malfunction followed by a dramatic emergency stop.

Enjoying a fun-filled day with your family at your local amusement park sounds like a dream, with delicious snacks, fun and thrilling rides, and surely more than a few long-lasting memories. Unfortunately, there have been reports of tragic incidents worldwide, with multiple roller coasters and other attractions malfunctioning, endangering Guests’ lives and even causing tragic deaths.

Inside the Magic reported on a tragic incident at Grona Lund Amusement Park in Central Stockholm, Sweden, which injured multiple Guests and caused the death of a 35-year-old woman who fell off the roller coaster. Per the Park’s official statement, the roller coaster partially derailed at a significant height, which led to the tragic event. Inside the Magic also reported on a man suffering from a leg injury at SeaWorld San Diego, California, earlier this year.

Sadly, local fairs and carnivals don’t take the safety of guests as seriously as major theme parks in America like Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, or SeaWorld do. The careless operation of high-thrill rides can result in dreadful accidents, endangering the lives of hundreds.

Earlier this year, Inside the Magic reported on a disappointing example of this, as a thrill ride spun out of control after a dangerous malfunction.

Unfortunately, a state fair recently became the stage of a horrifying accident that sent several guests flying in the air after a ride malfunctioned and broke down.

In the video shared on Instagram by @eastnashvilleyachtclub, we can see a blue swinging ride operating normally until one of the arms swinging the guests broke off, sending a woman flying off the attraction, who quickly crawled away from the broken-down attraction before ride operators forced an emergency stop.

The Instagram account did not provide further information on any injuries during the horrifying accident. You can click here to watch the video.

To prevent similar incidents, the Florida Legislature recently created and unanimously passed a new bill aiming to ensure the safety of all guests visiting theme parks, amusement parks, and other recreational spaces in the state.

In the Sunshine State, the Legislature unanimously approved the “Tyre Sampson Act.” Bill SB 902 — authored by Senator Geraldine Thompson — is aimed at implementing stricter safety regulations for amusement park rides to ensure the safety of all Guests.

The SB 902 bill — or “Tyre Sampson Act” — reportedly requires signs to be “prominently displayed” at the entrance of each ride to inform Guests of riding restrictions such as maximum and minimum height and weight — a critical point in Sampson’s incident. The bill also revises the circumstances where ride owners must report an incident, which could later result in the ride being shut down by the State.

Considering this horrifying incident, more states should follow Florida’s steps and seek to ensure safe regulations at local theme parks, fairs, and carnivals.

What do you think about this incident? Do you ride attractions at local fairs? Share your opinions with Inside the Magic in the comments below!