‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Might Lead MCU Through New Change

Sometimes, change is essential for making things work, and Marvel might use one Pirates of the Caribbean star to do the trick.

Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise might be full of epic sword fights and ship battles, but it also has several scenes of laughter and emotional moments. Everyone remembers when Davy Jones got Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) to serve a century of servitude on the Flying Dutchman in a game of chance. Thankfully, the franchise now has one of its stars reportedly joining the MCU and helping the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its roughest patch yet.

The MCU has seen better days. Phase Five hasn’t been able to keep engaged after lackluster movies and awful CGI plagued the MCU. Now, fans are starting to wonder if Marvel Studios can continue to impress them with amazing stories, but the franchise hasn’t been a box office hit for a while. Guardians and the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) was a big success for the franchise, but most of the Phase Five projects have had an abysmal time at the box office. Right now, according to box office projections, Brie Larson’s The Marvels (2023) will lose Marvel millions and be the worst MCU movie.

That doesn’t mean that Marvel can’t pivot, and it seems like one actor from Johnny Depp’s world of pirates and rum will be jumping to the MCU. According to Jeff Sneider, a reliable insider, Javier Bardem is being considered for the role of Galactus, which would be a huge role to handle as the character is probably one of the more unique villains in the MCU:

Javier Bardem is reportedly being eyed to play Galactus in #FantasticFour

Bardem starred as Armando Salazar in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), the recent addition to the franchise, with fans hoping that Depp will star in Pirates 6, which Disney is working on. While Bardem might’ve been one of the stars to briefly appear in the franchise, his work in other movies proves that the actor can handle a complex villain like Galactus. The real question isn’t whether or not Marvel has found the right actor, but what story will Marvel tell with the villain? In the Multiverse Saga, it’s unclear how much of a threat he will play at the moment, with Marvel having all of their focus on Kang the Conqueror.

The Fantastic Four could focus on the villain in the first movie they have, which is released only a year before Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) is out, which would help other fans see the major villain before he is thrust into a major story like the final movie of the Multiverse Saga. Bardem would do a great job portraying the character’s emotions, but will it be easy for fans to take Galactus seriously in live-action when the character is so tall? In the comics, Galactus is like a skyscraper, and it’s too easy to imagine the internet creating a slew of memes around Bardem’s Galactus after seeing him in the MCU for the first time. Hopefully, fans will get a good actor to star as the character, even if it isn’t Javier Bardem.

Who do you think should star as Galactus? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!