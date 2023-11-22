NEW Raunchy ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Romance Storyline Confirmed

If you are a fan of Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as romance novels, this new story may be perfect for you. However, if you prefer to watch Captain Jack Sparrow drink rum and get himself captured while having to find a way to escape, this new “Pirates” storyline may leave you wishing that Johnny Depp would return to the big screen.

Pirates of the Caribbean as a franchise, while wildly successful, has been hitting some dark waters as of late. The series has garnered millions of fans with billions of dollars in revenue, but as Disney recently made an irreparable change to the films by removing the character of Jack Sparrow and firing Johnny Depp, fans are no longer interested in seeing any storyline progress.

The Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise, produced by Walt Disney Pictures, has been highly successful at the box office, as we noted. The franchise is known for its swashbuckling adventure, humor, and Johnny Depp’s iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Portraying Captain Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, and Elizabeth Swann, the trio (Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightly) was accompanied by a cast that included Geoffrey Rush as Hector Barbossa, Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Bill Nighy as Davy Jones, Jack Davenport as James Norrington, Jonathan Pryce as Governor Swann, Naomie Harris as Tia Dalma, Mackenzie Crook as Ragetti, and Martin Klebba as Marty. Adding to the ensemble, Keith Richards, took on the role of Captain Edward Teague.

Overview of the box office success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise:

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

This film, directed by Gore Verbinski, was the first instalment and served as the introduction to Captain Jack Sparrow. It was a massive success both critically and commercially.

Box Office: The movie grossed over $654 million worldwide.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006):

The second film in the series continued the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow and introduced new characters. It was also directed by Gore Verbinski.

Box Office: It became even more successful, grossing over $1.06 billion globally.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007):

The third instalment concluded the initial trilogy, bringing closure to several storylines. Gore Verbinski directed this film as well.

Box Office: It performed well, grossing over $963 million worldwide.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011):

This film marked a departure from the previous trilogy, introducing new characters and a new director, Rob Marshall.

Box Office: It grossed over $1.04 billion globally.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017):

The most recent instalment at the time of my last update, directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, continued the franchise with a new adventure.

Box Office: It grossed over $794 million worldwide.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, in total, has been a major box office success, with each instalment performing well globally. The combination of engaging storytelling, charismatic characters, and impressive visual effects contributed to the enduring popularity of the series and its +$4 billion dollar.

Changes to Pirates of the Caribbean

That being said, there have been a lot of changes with the franchise since the removal of Johnny Depp’s character.

If you’re a Johnny Depp fan, you’re likely familiar with the legal dispute between him and Amber Heard, a high-profile defamation lawsuit that unfolded in Fairfax, Virginia and gained global attention.

In this legal battle, Depp sought $50 million in damages from his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in response to a 2018 op-ed she penned detailing her alleged experience as a domestic abuse victim and her journey to survival. Concurrently, Heard counterclaimed for $100 million against the acclaimed actor renowned for his role in Corpse Bride.

When Disney removed Depp from the franchise, a social media uproar ensued. Numerous individuals declared their intention to boycott the film, with hundreds of thousands signing petitions advocating for Depp’s reinstatement.

More recently, reports emerged that Craig Mazin, the showrunner of HBO’s popular series The Last of Us, had proposed an idea for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, rumored to be a reboot. Mazin expressed initial surprise at the idea’s approval, stating, “We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird. And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script, and the strike happened, and everyone’s waiting around.”

However, it’s worth noting that Johnny Depp would not be reprising his role, as he has explicitly stated that not even a $300 million offer could entice him back to the franchise.

The “new” Pirates of the Caribbean

Previously, we shared that Disney was creating a prequel, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Spirit of the Sea, however, the idea has since been scrapped.

Now, it appears that another storyline is being released under the “Pirates of the Caribbean aesthetic”.

ABC reported, “Described by many reviewers as a thrilling YA mixture of PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN and modern fantasy romances like Jennifer L. Armentrout’s FROM BLOOD AND ASH and Sarah J. Maas’s THRONE OF GLASS, R.M. Gray’s debut novel is sure to entice readers.”

The publication continued with the storyline of the novel:

“NIGHTWEAVER tells the story of 17-year-old Violet Oberon, a cursed pirate with a mysterious past and an exhilarating future. Set in an alternate world that combines the Gilded Age with the Golden Age of Piracy, the Nightweavers rule the land while the last dregs of humankind have been driven out to sea, where the Oberon clan reigns undefeated. After a lifetime of hiding from bloodthirsty monsters, Violet is captured and forced to team up with the notorious Nightweaver, William Castor, a magic-wielding lord and heir to the estate where Violet and her family are hired into service. Violet vows not to forget that he is everything she hates, but as she adjusts to her new role as a kitchen maid at Bludgrave Manor, she finds that hatred is a curious thing. When strange things start happening at Bludgrave Manor, Violet discovers the killer is already hunting her — and it’s leaving a trail of bodies in its wake. As Violet hunts the monster down, dark secrets threaten to unravel everything she thought she knew about the Nightweavers, herself and her world.”

While this is not the typical Pirates of the Caribbean Disney-produced story we know and love, reviews of the novel are pouring in and people are loving that they can re-enter the world of pirates via the story in Nightweaver.

ABC shared multiple reviews, including one which noted, “Pirates, magic, and dark-haired love interest(s) NIGHTWEAVER has the fantasy trifecta with endless possibilities for growth in the sequel.” — Amber, Goodreads reviewer

Overall, it seems that there is certainly a market for a Pirate franchise, but it may not be Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean that soars to the top with this new competition.

