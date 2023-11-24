Four Years Later, Marvel Retcons Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel might be one of the biggest characters in the MCU, but Marvel Studios just made one really confusing retcon to the super hero.

Related: MCU Icon Delays Hit Television Series ‘Yellowstone’

There was a time when Marvel wouldn’t dare have a female star lead an MCU movie. Even when Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman (2017) was an instant success at the box office, Marvel Studios didn’t try to make the first female super hero movie for their franchise until Captain Marvel (2018) was released. Scarlett Johansson was ready to star in a Black Widow film, but that wouldn’t happen until 2021 because Marvel decided to start with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

Larson’s first MCU movie focuses on her past connections with the Kree Empire and how the Skrulls were affected. Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury as S.H.I.E.L.D. tries to work to figure out why alien shape shifters are on Earth. Despite focusing on how the Skrulls are innocent in their hunt for a new home, this still led to some of them being evil and causing problems thirty years later for Fury in Secret Invasion, one of Marvel’s most troublesome series.

Related: ‘The Marvels’ Star Has a Plan To Save Jonathan Majors

At the end of the movie, Captain Marvel fights Kree’s Supreme Intelligence, an AI that helps Kree function as a society, and she fights that by embracing her emotions and destroying the machine, it will save lives. While in the short term, it saved millions, Larson had to return for a sequel to finish the job after the Kree Empire took a desperate turn.

The Marvels (2023) continues the story with Captain Marvel teaming up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonnah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) because the villain Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) pairs the super heroes together, so they switch places whenever they use their powers simultaneously. When this happens, it causes some problems until the trio is together, and when they try to stop Dar-Benn, Captain Marvel’s original story is retconned.

Related: Disney Seemingly Avoiding Johnny Depp Situation, Standing Behind Marvel’s Kang

Instead of having the Supreme Intelligence’s death by success and a story about embracing your true self, the movie makes it clear that this choice actually set the Kree’s homeworld into a death spiral with their water gone, their air unbreathable with a dead sun. The Kree want to live in their homeworld, so they send Dar-Benn to use a new relic (similar to Ms. Marvel’s bangle) to create jump points to import the precious resources together to save Hala.

This leads Carol Danvers and her team to stop Dar-Benn and save her planet, but it has problematic issues left behind. Precious air taken away from the first planet leaves millions to die. The water taken away from Aladna, a planet where the language is singing, loses all of its water, leaving them to have their ecosystem devastated and ruined. Captain Marvel jumpstarts the sun in Hala and restores it to its original self, but the other planets are simply sacrificed for Hala, which isn’t what Carol Danvers should allow.

Related: Brie Larson May Be Axed as Captain Marvel, Fans Convinced Her Time Is Up

The retcon for the first movie just turns the super hero into a less likable hero because it makes the lessons she learned from the first movie useless and turns them into an accident that has now led to three other planets being sacrificed just because Captain Marvel wanted to be a hero in the first film. Some fans already don’t like Larson, but this decision doesn’t help anyone like Captain Marvel more because why become more emotionally invested in a super hero who ends up getting three planets destroyed and doesn’t have remorse for the people lost onscreen?

The Marvels is currently in theaters right now!

Catch up on the Marvel Cinematic Universe now on Disney+!

Do you think Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is likable? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!