Magic Kingdom Officially Allowing Guests To Stay in Cinderella Castle

You now have an opportunity to stay inside Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom.

Opened in 1971, Magic Kingdom Park has been a home for millions of Disney World guests each and every year with its iconic attractions, beloved characters, and enchanting atmosphere. Divided into six themed lands—Main Street, U.S.A., Adventureland, Frontierland, Liberty Square, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland—Magic Kingdom offers many experiences for guests of all ages, and it remains the most popular theme park in the world.

Main Street, U.S.A. welcomes visitors with a nostalgic charm reminiscent of small-town America in the early 20th century. As you stroll down this picturesque street, you’ll find shops, eateries, and a sense of anticipation for the magical adventures that lie ahead.

Adventureland invites explorers to embark on thrilling journeys, and includes attractions such as Jungle Cruise, The Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse, and Pirates of the Caribbean. Meanwhile, Frontierland immerses guests in the spirit of the American frontier with Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. In addition, there is major construction being done in this land as Walt Disney World Resort prepares to open Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in “late 2024.”

Liberty Square transports visitors to colonial America, featuring the haunted elegance of the Haunted Mansion and the patriotic ambiance of the Hall of Presidents. Fantasyland, perhaps the most iconic of the lands, brings classic Disney stories to life with attractions such as Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world”, and the beloved Dumbo the Flying Elephant. Lastly, Tomorrowland propels guests into the future with thrilling rides like Space Mountain, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, and the all-new TRON Lightcycle / Run.

At the middle of Magic Kingdom stands Cinderella Castle, a symbol that transcends its role as a mere attraction and becomes an emblem of childhood fantasies. This majestic castle, inspired by various European castles, serves as the focal point of the park and the backdrop for enchanting shows, parades, and nightly fireworks displays. Cinderella (1950), one of Disney’s timeless classics, played a pivotal role in inspiring the design and significance of the castle.

For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream involves not just admiring Cinderella Castle from afar but actually stepping inside its magical walls. The Cinderella Castle Suite, located high above the bustling park, is a hidden gem that has long captured the imagination of Disney enthusiasts. Originally intended as an apartment for Walt Disney himself and his family, the suite is now an exclusive space reserved for special occasions and promotional events. Sadly, Walt Disney never had the opportunity to visit the suite, but a small group of fans have gotten the opportunity.

Now, you have a chance to step inside Cinderella Castle’s Suite with an official sweepstakes from Disney itself.

In a remarkable turn of events, Disney Vacation Club (DVC) is now offering fans the chance to turn their dreams into reality with the Stay Magical Sweepstakes. This extraordinary opportunity allows participants to enter for a chance to win a five-night dream vacation at Walt Disney World Resort.

The grand prize includes a four-night stay at Disney’s Riviera Resort, a stunning retreat that captures the splendor of Europe with its elegant architecture and luxurious amenities. However, the pinnacle of this once-in-a-lifetime experience is a special, one-night stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite in the Magic Kingdom Park—an opportunity that has, until now, been exceptionally rare.

This sweepstakes is more than a chance to win a vacation; it’s an invitation to immerse oneself in the magic of Disney like never before. The Cinderella Castle Suite, with its intricately designed interiors and breathtaking views of the park, offers an unparalleled experience that goes beyond the ordinary.

As with any sweepstakes, terms and conditions apply, but the prospect of winning such a magical adventure is undoubtedly enticing for Disney enthusiasts worldwide. The Stay Magical Sweepstakes represents a unique opportunity to make cherished memories and bask in the enchantment of Walt Disney World like royalty.

