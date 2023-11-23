Freddy Krueger Becomes Santa in ‘Miracle on Elm Street’

The future is looking quite uncertain for A Nightmare on Elm Street. Despite paving the way for multi-movie slasher franchises such as Friday the 13th, Child’s Play, and Scream, Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund/Jackie Earl Haley) seems to have fallen by the wayside.

While those other slashers, along with Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, continue to churn out new content decades after their heyday in the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, things have gone suspiciously quiet on the Elm Street front (the teens wouldn’t complain).

Though there are plenty of rumors that there’s A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot in the pipeline, there’s just as much speculation that Wes Craven’s estate has placed such a high bidding price on the IP that it wouldn’t be cost-effective for studios such as Blumhouse Productions, whose successful movies are known for their relatively low budgets, to purchase the rights.

In the Elm Street movies, when the residents of the small Springwood suburbia stop talking and stop thinking about Freddy Krueger, he loses his power and, over time, is unable to invade people’s dreams. Perhaps it’s a lot like what’s happening here in the real world. If fans demand a new sequel or reboot, then Hollywood will probably listen, and Freddy will return.

For now, we’ll have to make do with the nine Elm Street movies, including the crossover Freddy vs. Jason (2003). Speaking of crossovers, Freddy Krueger has also appeared in another movie universe; however, this time, it isn’t one of his fellow slasher franchises.

The Facebook page Horror-Nation has re-shared a movie poster mash-up that imagines what a Christmas-themed A Nightmare on Elm Street movie might look like, with Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) superimposed onto the poster for the Christmas classic Miracle on 34th Street (1994), replacing the late Richard Attenborough’s Kris Kringle and standing next to young Susan Walker (Mara Wilson) on a wintry streetside setting, where a Christmas hat has been draped over a sign that reads “Elm Street.”

The best part? The imaginary crossover is ingeniously titled Miracle on Elm Street, with the tagline “Discover the Miracle” (although we think “This Christmas season, dare to dream” would have been better).

The poster was shared on TikTok last year by the user cousin_augie (although it’s unclear who’s originally behind this mash-up). Check it out below:

Miracle on Elm Street #miracle#on#elmstreet#freddy#freddykrueger#nightmareonelmstreet#christmas#christiantiktok#horror#horrortok#santa

The TikTok post hasn’t garnered much attention (although the season is young), however, on the Facebook post, one user commented, “Every time you scream, a Freddy gets his claws…” Another says, “The Christmas movie we all deserve,” while one user points out that the title works just as well in reverse, saying, “AKA A Nightmare on 34th Street.”

But perhaps the most ingenious comment is “1.. 2… Santa’s coming for you..”

Will this ever happen, though? Probably not. On the other hand, these things have a strange way of manifesting themselves, a bit like a bad dream. We also live in an age where trashy horror films, bizarre crossovers, and violent Christmas movies are becoming the norm. Think Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023) or Violent Night (2022).

Miracle on Elm Street could be pretty amazing if done right. For now, we can but dream.

In the meantime, if you’re eager to sink your claws into a new A Nightmare on Elm Street movie, check out the fan film Dylan’s New Nightmare (2023), which sees the return of Dylan Porter (Miko Hughes) from Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) and features a new Freddy Krueger in Dave McRae, whose performance has been praised on social media.

Dylan’s New Nightmare is available on The Horror Show YouTube channel.

The Indiegogo page for the film lists the synopsis as follows:

Dylan’s New Nightmare is an unofficial sequel to Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, one of the most unique and high concept installments to the [A] Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. This short film picks up 25 years after the events of New Nightmare and follows Dylan Porter (Miko Hughes), the young son of Heather Langenkamp, now a grown man trying to make his way in the world his parents raised him in –Hollywood. Little does he know that the evil entity known as Freddy Krueger is back, and eager to once again break into our world through the son of his favorite victim!

Check out the trailer below:

Would you like to see Freddy Krueger invade a Christmas movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!