‘Scream 7’ Writers Tease Drew Barrymore’s Return in Upcoming Sequel

Drew Barrymore’s Scream (1996) character could return in the next sequel… Wait, what?!

Scream VI (2023) was a huge box office success, so much, in fact, that a seventh installment is inevitable — it will probably be announced in the coming weeks. But we’d all be lying if we said that the latest meta-slasher sequel is anywhere near as good as the original.

One thing that set these two films apart, among many others, is their commitment to killing off characters. In the new film, during the third act, Chad Meeks (Mason Gooding) is stabbed multiple times by two Ghostface killers, yet he miraculously survives.

It’s one of many dumb things about the film, even if it is wildly entertaining from start to finish. As for the original Scream, if you’re stabbed by Ghostface, you die (unless you’re Dewey Riley, that is). And that’s exactly what happens to Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore).

Though Barrymore, 48, was originally supposed to play final girl Sidney Prescott, a role that went to Neve Campbell, she still plays one of the most memorable roles in the film, in Casey Becker — the star of Scream‘s cold opener (emphasis on the “cold”).

In fact, so memorable is that opening 10 or so minutes, that every single Scream sequel since has failed to top it. After being terrorized on the phone and forced to watch her boyfriend get gutted, Casey also winds up on the wrong end of Ghostface’s blade.

We won’t go into all the gory details, but Casey is, as one student later describes, left with her “insides on the outside”. She’s as dead as anyone can be. D-E-A-D, dead. You know there’s a “but” coming, though, right?

Last month, on The Drew Barrymore Show, the host/actress’ co-host Ross Matthew suggested that her Scream character Casey Becker may have actually survived…

“It’s funny. I’ve never thought of it this way, but I’m pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her,” Barrymore said. “Like, literally. And I’m here! I’m fine! So, maybe Casey Becker will be okay. With good writing, you can make anything happen.”

We’re not so sure about that, Drew — you looked pretty dead to us. Obviously, this was all said in jest, but more recently, in an interview with Insider, Scream VI writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick gave their thoughts on the idea of Casey returning.

“I don’t even want to,” Vanderbilt said dismissively, before poking fun at the idea by quoting Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) from the original film. “Listen, her liver was in the mailbox. Didn’t they find her liver in the mailbox? I’m not a medical doctor but, you know.”

Busick then joked that Casey could be brought back as a cyborg.

It’s highly unlikely Drew Barrymore’s character will return to the Scream franchise, although over the past year, many fans chewed on the possibility that legacy Ghostface killer Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) would return for Scream VI.

That didn’t turn out to be the case, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t now waiting for him to show up in Scream VII instead (they’re a patient bunch). But if Stu can be brought back from the dead, can Casey Becker come back too?

Well, perhaps Drew Barrymore just wants to do another Scream movie. But we’re sure there’s another Adam Sandler rom-com right around the corner for you instead, Drew.

Check out the official Scream VI trailer below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Scream VI:

The film continues with the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings, sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a new chapter of their lives in New York City only to again be plagued by a streak of murders by a new Ghostface killer.

Scream VI stars Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed), Roger L Jackson (the voice of Ghostface), Dermot Mulroney (Wayne Bailey), Henry Czerny (Christopher Stone), Tony Revolori (Jason Carvey), Jack Champion (Ethan Landry), Devyn Nekoda (Anika Kayoko), Liana Liberato (Quinn Bailey), Josh Segarra (Danny Brackett), Samara Weaving (Laura Crane) and Skeet Ulrich (Billy Loomis).

Do you think Casey Becker will return in Scream VII? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!