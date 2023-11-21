Disneyland Guests Warned to “Stay Inside,” Dangerous Weather Advisory in Effect

It is rare that guests visiting Disneyland are ever told to not show up to the theme park, but in this case that is the suggestion that is being made due to ongoing weather issues which are posing to be a serious and dangerous threat.

Overall, Disneyland is meant to be the happiest place on earth, but after recent events, it appears that warnings have been revealed to stay away.

At the moment, Anaheim is under a high-wind advisory. With this extreme wind comes dangerous conditions, including the spread of hazardous air quality.

If you’ve experienced California, you’re likely familiar with the notably dry air, particularly in contrast to the humid climate of Walt Disney World. Given California’s proximity to the desert state, residents often contend with challenges like the Santa Ana Winds. This weather phenomenon in southern California involves strong, hot winds laden with dust that descend to the Pacific Coast from inland desert regions around Los Angeles. Wildfires and urban air pollution also contribute to less than satisfactory air quality conditions.

These conditions can pose difficulties for breathing as dust and dirt whip through the air, impacting air quality. Now, California faces yet another air quality concern that requires attention.

Yesterday, we reported that “Multiple guests are injured following an incident at the Disneyland Resort. A light post collapsed and fell onto multiple guests visiting the Disneyland Resort Monday morning. The incident was documented on several Disney theme park blogs, as well as on social media.”

“A light pole just fell and hit two people lined up to take pictures at the Christmas tree,” stated one eyewitness. “We were right behind the two ladies that were hit. We had to jump out of the way. I pray the ladies are okay.” It appears cast members had to quickly call 911 for assistance. While it was not made clear why the pole fell, and if the guests are ok, there has been a lot of discussion regarding this tragedy online.

Online, many were stating that it is not a safe time to visit the parks. One Disney fan wrote, “Today definitely doesn’t feel like a safe day to go to the parks. High wind warnings according to National Weather Service, 30-40mph with gusts up to 75mph. Was commuting and the traffic lights were swaying more than I’ve ever seen them.”

Another said, “I went to an appointment this morning thinking I might go to the park after. NOPE, too windy. Will pick another day.”

One guest confirmed, “There’s also an air quality warning near the parks that folks should remain indoors”. While the discussion of weather is being related to the injury that occurred yesterday at Disneyland, it cannot be certain that that is what caused the light fixture to fall on the head of a guest. Many do believe that Disney will reach a settlement with the guests in an attempt to not have this go to trial.

What is certain is that overall, there are warnings for Anaheim locals to stay indoors at the moment, due to these hazardous weather advisories.

With Thanksgiving just days away, a popular time for guests to go and visit Disneyland, we hope to see this weather advisory lifted soon. While professionals are advising against leaving the home, Disneyland is still fully open to guests. In the past, we have seen Disneyland shut down early due to hurricane Hilary earlier this year, however, hurricanes are less common in California, and therefore, something they are less equipped to deal with, while air pollution and high winds are very typical.

Would you visit Disneyland during a weather advisory?

