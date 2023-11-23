Disney “Steals” Medication From Guest, Left in Pain Without Medical Needs

Usually, when guests lose something on a vacation, it is their fault. When guests visit Disney World, their luggage and personal items are typically safe, as the theme park prioritizes guest safety, which includes protecting their personal belongings. Things do, however, go wrong at times, and in this instance, the mistake has been detrimental to one family.

As we noted, one recent visit to Walt Disney World was less than magical.

In the past, when Disney’s Magical Express was an option for guests (AKA in another world at this point), Disney used to send guests staying at a Disney resort their luggage tags ahead of time. This was because when guests would fly into Orlando International Airport, Disney would find their bag via their luggage tag, load it on the bus for them, and deliver it to their room.

This kept the Disney arrival magical, removing the stress of retrieving luggage from guests.

Now, of course, that is no longer available to guests, but Disney still has the ability to transport luggage in certain cases. Some guests do split stays when they visit Walt Disney World. This means they might spend three nights at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and four nights at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Some may do this for budgeting purposes; others may want to enjoy multiple resorts on their vacation. During the “swap” process, Disney can assist by moving the luggage to the new resort for guests. One family recently utilized this service, but during the transition, multiple bags went missing, which had important medication within.

The guest wrote, “We sent 10 bags from Contemporary to Animal Kingdom Kidani Village. 8 of them made it to Jambo (even though our claim tag says Kilani), one got left at Contemporary, and one is still unaccounted for after 12 hours. The missing bag has meds in it and I really need it. Anyone have any ideas? Has this ever happened to you?”

The guest updated others on the situation as a few days later, stating, “I talked to all of them. They’re “working on it.”

It seems this is not the first time items have gone missing at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. One previous guest noted, “Sorry this happened to you and not surprised that it’s something with Kidani. Seems like they need some training or something over there. During our stay last month, they left behind a stroller when they were loading up our shuttle taking us back to the airport. Family of 9 that stayed in a 2br villa at Kidani, bell services said to board the shuttle and that they’d handle loading after I had tipped them.

Get to the airport and saw a stroller was missing. Immediately called them, and they saw that the stroller was left behind. Their response? It wasn’t their fault it got left behind (despite the bell services CM telling us they’d take care of everything) and that they can’t ship strollers.”

Another wrote, “Something must be going on internally because this is like the 5th lost baggage story I’ve come across in as many days. I hope you’re able to get your stuff back!”

According to the post, the guest has still not received their bag back yet. However, it was confirmed that the missing medication was not “life or death” but does affect the guest’s ability to enjoy their vacation as they are in pain without it. While this is not typical for Disney, guests looking to transfer luggage might be more comfortable keeping medication with them during the process in case something like this happens again.

Have you ever had your luggage lost by Disney?

