Christopher Nolan Refuses To Talk About “Comic Book Movies”

When asked about comic book movies in a recent interview, Christopher Nolan shut down the question, saying that he doesn’t talk about “comic book movies.” However, it doesn’t mean he’s done with superhero films.

Christopher Nolan is arguably the best director of his generation. Known for his unique visual style, Nolan has created numerous iconic films, including Memento (2000), Insomnia (2002), The Prestige (2006), Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017), and Tenet (2020). He has also been known to draw career-best performances from his actors, including Guy Pearce, Robin Williams, Hugh Jackman, Leonardo Dicaprio, Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey, and John David Washington.

His most recent venture, Oppenheimer (2023), is as much a success critically as it is financially. The film is an R-rated biopic looking at the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the man who created the atomic bomb. With inspired directing, gorgeous cinematography, and wonderful performances from Murphy, Emily Blunt, David Krumholtz, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr., many consider Oppenheimer to be the best film in Nolan’s career.

Still, the most remembered movies in his filmography come from the Dark Knight Trilogy starring Christian Bale. Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) are all considered some of the best comic book and superhero films of all time, especially The Dark Knight, which gave audiences the unforgettable performance of Heath Ledger as The Joker.

Needless to say, fans still want to know Christopher Nolan’s opinion on Batman movies and comic book films in general. And according to a recent interview, he won’t be talking about them again.

Christopher Nolan Shuts Down Question About Matt Reeves ‘The Batman’

In a recent feature for Variety, Christopher Nolan sat down to discuss the process of creating Oppenheimer and the state of movies today. Naturally, the topic of Batman came up, specifically regarding Nolan’s thoughts about Matt Reeves’ interpretation of the character in The Batman (2022), starring Robert Pattinson. Surprisingly, Nolan had an immediate reply: he didn’t want to talk about it.

“If I start talking about comic book movies, that would be the only thing anybody pays any attention to in the article.” And you know what? He’s absolutely right.

After the story went live, most of the reporting about the feature was about how he didn’t want to talk about “comic book movies” anymore, as you can tell from the article you’re currently reading. Even in X (formerly Twitter) posts from Variety, Nolan making this statement about “comic book movies” received over 12,000 likes. Compare this to his thoughts on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes (over 3,500) and turning Oppenheimer into a massive success (over 1,000).

While he doesn’t want to talk about comic book movies, it seems that’s all people want to hear about, especially if it’s negative. Just look at all the discourse surrounding The Marvels (2023). Despite this, Nolan isn’t against returning to the medium.

Nolan is Open To Returning To Comic Books

When asked about his next project, Christopher Nolan said he wasn’t sure. However, he did say that he was open to anything. “Ideas come from everywhere,” he says. “I’ve done a remake, I’ve made adaptations from comic books and novels, and I’ve written original screenplays. I’m open to anything. But as a writer and director, whatever I do, I have to feel like I own it completely.”

He continued, “I have to make it original to me: The initial seed of an idea may come from elsewhere, but it has to go through my fingers on a keyboard and come out through my eyes alone.” No matter what his next feature is about, whether it’s a return to comic books or something based on a real person, there’s no doubt that it will be a Christopher Nolan movie.

What's your favorite Christopher Nolan film?