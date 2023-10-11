Fight Reported on Disney World Ride, “It’s About To Smell Like Blood”

Guests reportedly fought at Walt Disney World Resort this week after a family forced their elderly grandmother onto Soarin’ Over California at EPCOT.

Soarin’ Over California

After years of exclusivity to Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort, Soarin’ Over California returned to EPCOT in September to temporarily replace Soarin’ Around the World. Located in The Land Pavilion in the World Nature neighborhood, this nostalgic journey takes guests through the sights and smells of California!

“Glide above the Golden State’s natural and man-made wonders on this breezy, airborne adventure,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “You’ve flown around the world, but California is calling to you now. Soarin’ Over California is back to thrill a whole new generation during the Disney100 celebration at EPCOT!”

“Your journey begins as the foggy clouds of San Francisco part to reveal the sprawling expanses of the Golden Gate Bridge. Explore picturesque locations including Yosemite National Park, Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe, Palm Springs, San Diego harbor, Malibu at dusk and the frenetic lights of downtown Los Angeles. Finally, behold a fantastic finale as you soar above Disneyland Park. No matter your age, you’ll be unable to resist smiling on this mesmerizing journey filled with excitement, wonder and awe-inspiring vistas.”

Family Fight

A witness named Emma (@dreamingwiththedaniels) recently recounted overhearing a grandmother arguing with her daughter and grandchildren on Soarin’ Over California:

“On today’s episode of Things Overheard at Disney, we’re on Soarin’ Over California, and I guess this grandma was not kind of given a rundown of how the ride works,” Emma began. “And we’re up in the air; she’s terrified, eyes closed.”

According to the witness, the woman’s adult daughter provoked an aggressive response.

“Mom, Mom, open your eyes! Smell it! Doesn’t it smell good? It smells like evergreen,” the daughter reportedly said.

“It’s about to smell like blood when we get off this ride because I’m going to mash your nose in,” the grandmother allegedly responded.

“I hope she had a great time,” Emma joked. “She didn’t seem to, but she made it.”

Despite the threat, no physical confrontation was reported after the family exited Soarin’ Over California.

Never intervene if you witness escalating conflict at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort. Instead, notify the nearest Disney cast member if you believe security is necessary.

Have you been on Soarin’ Over California since it returned to EPCOT? Share your thoughts on the attraction with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.