Marvel Brings in New Executive After Axing Latest Disappointment

Marvel just took a big step toward saving one of its upcoming projects.

It may have produced the former-biggest movie of all time with Avengers: Endgame (2019), but Marvel Studios has fallen on hard times in recent years.

While it’s had a handful of smash hits since big names like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) left the MCU, several of its projects have massively underperformed. That includes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), which became its biggest flop ever upon its release earlier this year, and Secret Invasion, the Disney+ series led by Samuel L. Jackson that now holds the title of Marvel’s worst-reviewed project.

The next few years could be critical for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While projects are currently at a standstill due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, audiences have already voiced their concerns for the likes of The Marvels (2023) and Captain America: Brave New World (2024).

Disney is well aware of the public sentiment towards Marvel right now. CEO Bob Iger confirmed earlier this year that they’d pull back on its excess of MCU projects, instead focusing on quality over quantity.

Marvel seems to be taking this to heart. Earlier this October, it was reported that Kevin Feige and other big names at Marvel had pulled the existing episodes of Daredevil: Born Again – the soft-reboot of the Netflix series starring Charlie Cox – after being left unimpressed by early footage.

In September, Marvel quietly fired the show’s head writers, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, as well as the show’s directors. The plan allegedly is to give the series a total creative reboot, bringing in new writers and directors for the project – and Marvel seems to have found a few names already.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Feige and Marvel have brought in Dario Scardapane as a showrunner for Daredevil: Born Again. Scardapane previously worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and Netflix’s Marvel show The Punisher. This is the first of the Marvel Disney+ shows to adopt a showrunner, which is said to be Disney’s plan moving forward.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead – the directing duo that recently graduated from indie thrillers to Moon Knight and season two of Loki – have also been hired to lead the rest of the show’s first season.

As was previously reported, Marvel hopes to repurpose some of the existing footage from Daredevil: Born Again. The show is set to once again focus on Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer turned superhero, and will apparently see him trying to put his differences with crime lord Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) for the sake of New York.

The initial footage from the show is said to have felt more like a legal procedural than a superhero series, with Cox not donning the Daredevil suit until episode four.

Are you excited for Daredevil: Born Again? Let us know in the comments!