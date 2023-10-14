Marvel Reportedly Axes Another Anticipated Series Amid Content Purge

Marvel was hit hard by the industry strikes, forcing the media company to rework its entire release slate. The time spent revising things has also likely led the company to rethink its strategy. The news of Daredevil having fired its writers to rebuild the show from scratch sent shockwaves through the world, and it appears that Marvel is not done, as an anticipated show has been reportedly scrapped.

Disney has been plenty vocal about the performance of Marvel properties, especially CEO Bob Iger. Iger said he would stop allowing so much Star Wars and MCU content to be produced, and the company would focus more on quality over quantity.

Marvel’s issues stem from poor performances from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, She-Hulk, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion. Though Marvel generally makes content beloved by all, the dreaded “superhero fatigue” arrived to show that the company is human. The TV shows were some of the first to be criticized, which has led to the big news about Daredevil.

Instead of allowing shows to be “events” that only showcased six to ten episodes, the MCU will pivot to create a series that can span multiple seasons and allow proper character-building and story arcs to develop. This is excellent news for fans wanting to enjoy their favorite heroes in a more in-depth manner. However, this is terrible news for the low-hanging fruit that was planned.

Marvel Reportedly Canceled ‘Wonder Man’ Series

According to a new report from One Take News, the anticipated Wonder Man series has been reportedly scrapped by Marvel. The anticipated series was filming before the WGA and SAG strikes but has since been halted. This wouldn’t be that believable if it weren’t for the drastic changes that Marvel announced along with the Daredevil news.

This cancelation is more tragic because Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was cast as the titular hero. Abdul-Mateen is a fantastic actor with credits to his name, like starring in Us (2019), Candy Man (2021), Aquaman 2, and more. The celebrated actor would have been another on the list of actors who have transitioned from DC to Marvel. Joining him in the series would have been Ben Kingsley, returning as Trevor Slattery.

This is only a rumor right now, though it would make sense for the MCU to want to pivot away from this series, as it’s listed as a miniseries. The huge report about Daredevil came with an in-depth look at the current state of the TV show and how its format has not been working. Fans and critics alike have not been impressed by the MCU’s trajectory thus far.

Wonder Man being canceled might not be the only case, as Marvel is trying to rebound after a paltry offering the last two years, which could start with Daredevil. The rumors for the new reworked Daredevil reboot state that the series is already being broken up into two seasons to allow the character relationships to be established.

This could mean that Wonder Man could return at some point, though the plan would have to be that the series would need a longer plan. This could also mean that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II might not be available for multiple seasons, leading to the show being canceled for the time being until a suitable replacement is found.

This is just speculation, but we certainly believe that Marvel plans to make sure they learn from their mistakes.

