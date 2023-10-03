Drag Performers Share the Highs and Lows of Disneyland

Disneyland Resort might be The Happiest Place on Earth, but we can’t deny that it’s a bit stressful. Purchasing pricey Disney Park tickets, making Park Pass reservations, stressing about Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane return times… And all that happens before you trek through Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park in the Southern California heat!

Of course, it’s all worth it the second you watch the Magic Happens parade, hug Mickey Mouse, or fight the First Order on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. But those in-between moments, waiting in line or running around the theme parks – exhausting!

If you’re tearing your hair out while planning your next Disney Parks vacation, the VERY THAT podcast has the necessary comedic relief. Iconic drag queen performers and RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Delta Work and Raja Gemini shared their hilarious takes on Disneyland Resort in a recent TikTok clip:

“I’m not opposed to Disneyland,” Delta began. “I’m opposed to f**king walking to all these far destinations and then going, ‘Oh my god, how far is it to walk back to the car?’ I’m just like, I don’t want to do any of that.”

“No, I don’t want to stand in line for anything,” Raja added.

Delta mentioned that friends often tell her she must try “clam chowder in the bread bowl at such-and-such” and other Disneyland Resort snacks. But she has a more straightforward solution.

“Guess what?” the drag queen quipped. “I can just type in, with my fingers, a restaurant in the area that has something like that, and then I can go there and go eat at that restaurant.”

The video captured thousands of views and hundreds of likes. Commenters seemed to agree with the drag queens’ thoughts on the Southern California Disney theme parks.

“Yes yes yes!!” @phillybreeze wrote.

“She’s so real,” said @niaws_t.

Drag queen Delta Work might find visiting Disneyland Resort exhausting – and she’s not wrong! But if you want to take a Disney vacation, it doesn’t have to take all of your energy.

