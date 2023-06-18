Maximize Your Ride Time at Disneyland! Your Disney Genie+ Guide

No matter the theme Park you visit, maximizing your time to get the most out of your money is a huge concern. Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disneyland Resort near Anaheim, California, are all fun parks where you can play with your family. With all the fun rides, superb dining, and incredible shows to choose from, you will quickly find your theme Park day packed to the max on a Disney vacation.

FastPass Hacks for Shorter Wait Times

You have probably heard of extra magic hours when Disney Parks are open to only Disney Resort Guests. Extra magic hours offer an option to enjoy more exclusive, uninterrupted time in Disney Parks. Lightning Lane reservations are another way to enjoy shorter wait times. Purchasing a Lightning Lane reservation can get pricey but ensures you have the chance to see your can’t miss Disneyland ride.

The name of FastPasses have changed over the years, but the concept is still the same. FastPass/Disney Genie strategies for Disneyland vary based on who you chat with. But basically the system allows you to use the Disneyland app to book a return time for busy attractions resulting in a shorter wait time. This means you can “virtually” stand in line for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, or Haunted Mansion while you enjoy snacks on Main Street, U.S.A., snap photos during a Mickey Mouse or soar with Peter Pan in Fantasyland.

For newbies or theme Park families that have not visited Disneyland California in a while, how to use FastPass at Disneyland is a standard search. After all, having the Disneyland FastPass system explained is an integral part of understanding how to get the most out of your Disney experience.

When you visit the Disneyland Park website or the Disneyland app, you will notice that the term FastPass is no longer used and that the system previously known as FastPass, is is now called Disney Genie. Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ services are built into the Disneyland app and function similarly to the classic FastPass system.

Best FastPass Rides at Disneyland

If you want to purchase a Lightning Lane entry to a hot attraction at Disneyland Park, you can do this by heading to the Experiences board within the Disneyland app. In addition to seeing showtimes for the day, you’ll see Lightning Lane purchase options. For a complete list of Lightning Lane-accessible rides, visit Disneylandresort.com. A quick rundown of my favorite Lightning Lane-eligible rides is included below.

Autopia

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Haunted Mansion

Indiana Jones Adventure

“it’s a small world.”

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Roger Rabbit Car Toon Spin

Space Mountain

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Name Changes to Know About

Remember, although you’ll probably do online searches about Disneyland Fastpass tips, a FastPass guide for Disneyland, and Disney FastPass cost, the phrasing is inaccurate. The FastPass system officially ended in 2021, and now Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Lighting Lane options have replaced the old FastPass system. You may still hear people use the terms FastPass and Disney Genie+ interchangeably but know that if you’re searching for info on the Disneyland website, you’ll need to search Disney Genie.

Is It Worth the Cost?

The old FastPass system was complimentary. Now, Disney Genie + is an additional cost per day per person. Prices vary by day based on demand but start at around $25 per person daily. So, the big question from Guests are – is it worth the cost to add Disney Genie +?

As always, Disney Park tips vary based on who you talk to. As a Disney Parks fanatic, I think you should chat with your family about must-do Disneyland ride choices and the timeline for the day. Depending on the time of year you visit, you may not need to incur the extra costs of Disney Genie+ or individual Lightning Lane charges. Weigh the cost with your family and know that if you change your mind, you can always add the Disney Genie option during your Park day. @magicwithveronica follow along for more tips and tricks at Disney! truly believe this service is worth it especially if you have rides that are a priority ✨ #disneyland #californiaadventure #disney #genieplus #autopia #thundermountain #magicwithveronica ♬ Old Disney Swing Jazz – Nico

