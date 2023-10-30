Disney Park Suffers “Plague”, Multiple Attractions Refuse Guests

There is nothing worse than planning a trip to Disney World, figuring out what theme parks have your favorite rides, making a list of your “musts”, only to show up to the front of the attraction which has been roped off, with a cast member having to repeatedly tell guests that they are not allowed to ride. Have this happen back to back, on multiple attractions, and the $150+ cost of your ticket now feels like a scam that you “magically” walked into.

Walt Disney World Resort is certainly the leader in all things theme park attractions. While eating a Mickey pretzel and enjoying a delicious dinner at ‘Ohana or California Grill is a must for many, the attractions and theme parks are the main reason why guests are sucked into the most magical place on earth.

Disney World is a magical place that we have all been visiting for the past 50+ years. Not only do we feel the magic of Disney when we walk down Main Street, U.S.A. and see Cinderella Castle, but we also get it when Disney releases a new movie, like the upcoming film Wish, which brings us into a new fairy tale or world each time. Disney also holds a lot of nostalgia for many. Whether you grew up watching Mickey Mouse cartoons or you ate breakfast during Micheal Eisner’s Disney Renaissance, sharing films like Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, there are key elements and stories from Disney’s films that have stuck with us throughout life.

At theme parks like EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, we have seen those stories come to life. From getting spooked on Haunted Mansion to watching Jack Sparrow on Pirates of the Caribbean, to flying over Neverland with Peter Pan on Peter Pan’s Flight, Disney is constantly taking us on adventures.

The rides at the theme parks are world-renowned, and after watching enough YouTube videos of someone riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, you feel the “cosmic pull” to ride it yourself.

Well, EPCOT, the park that houses that attraction and many others, is suffering a plague, according to guests.

Years back, Disney’s Hollywood Studios was considered a “half-day park” due to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge construction and the Toy Story Land construction shutting down a majority of the theme park. Now that it is complete, the theme park feels full again. At the moment, EPCOT has been undergoing extreme changes, which has left the park as an active construction zone for years.

The major section of EPCOT that is being updated lies in the front half of the park with Future World. At the moment, guests entering the park are met with a multitude of construction walls at every turn. If you are planning to visit the theme park, guests should know that Future World is undergoing a huge renovation right now, which as a result, will divide the section of the park into three new neighborhoods — World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature (with World Showcase of course located in the back of the park).

World Celebration at EPCOT is also set to open soon, which will be fantastic as the section takes up a large chunk of land in the park. Disney announced that the new site and land are set to open sometime at the end of 2023, with the potential for that date to move to early 2024. Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, has also just opened at Walt Disney World in EPCOT in World Nature.

With so much construction going on, it is important that the other areas of the park are working well, in order for guests to still feel fulfilled.

However, one guest has taken to the internet to share that, “Epcot [is] plagued by ride shutdowns”.

The guest said, “I understand it’s going to occur, but today (Sunday 10/29) Frozen Ever After was closed all day (it went down on Monday when we were here as well). Test Track has been up and down throughout the day and now Guardians is also at a temporary shutdown.

Part of me feels like I’m being unreasonable, expecting better since it costs more than trips used to, but am I not?”

For EPCOT to have three of their main attractions shut down for the day certainly causes a less-than experience for guests. In response to this guest, others noted that there are many other EPCOT attractions that have been going “down” lately, including Living with the Land and Soarin. One guest stated, “Maintenance has been visibly lackluster in the past decade,” as a reason to the constant breakdowns.

When a ride is scheduled for a refurbishment, that is something that guests can check beforehand and expect to see when they enter, however, to see many rides shut down that were not planned is when disappointment sets in.

In addition, we have also seen a few evacuations at EPCOT as of late.

According to reports, Connections Eatery at EPCOT had to be evacuated by both guests and cast members after a fire alarm began blaring. The location was shut down to guests as an investigation was conducted, and the incident was taken care of. There did not appear to be any smoke or fire around the restaurant, which is great news. In addition, the location is now reopened and is operating as normal.

Connections Eatery is located between Spaceship Earth and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The restaurant, which just opened last year, is part of World Discovery and offers several quick-service options for guests wanting something fast, but also different from the typical quick-service restaurants.

There is not an official end date when it comes to the ongoing construction at EPCOT, so for now, unfortunately, guests will still have to deal with the construction as well as rides going down temporarily, if current trends are maintained. On the bright side, there are still a few weeks left of the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, and soon, EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays will begin.

Do you think that Disney attractions are breaking down too easily lately?

If you are booking a Walt Disney World vacation in the near future, visiting EPCOT is a must! Guests will be able to enjoy the World Showcase, where they can eat and drink around the world while stopping at attractions like Frozen Ever After and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. With Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind now available, Guests can ride one of the most thrilling rides at Walt Disney World while entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe via a roller coaster. Test Track also provides Guests with high-speed thrills, while rides like Soarin’ Around the World and Living with the Land share breathtaking views. For more Disney information, information on Disney Genie+, and to look at booking a vacation, the Walt Disney World website is a perfect one-stop shop for all things Mickey Mouse.