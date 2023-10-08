After Disney Signage Prohibits Certain Guests From Entry, Another Warning Added

What would you do if you went to visit Walt Disney World Resort, paid for a ticket, and explored the park all day, only to be told you cannot enjoy an attraction due to a personal issue that you would likely want to keep a secret?

Well, that is exactly what is happening to some EPCOT guests, and now, we have noticed another peculiar warning written for guests.

Years back, Disney’s Hollywood Studios was considered a “half-day park” due to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge construction and the Toy Story Land construction shutting down a majority of the theme park. Now that it is complete, the theme park feels full again. At the moment, EPCOT has been undergoing extreme changes, which has left the park as an active construction zone for years.

The major section of EPCOT that is being updated lies in the front half of the Park with Future World. At the moment, guests entering the Park are met with a multitude of construction walls at every turn. If you are planning to visit the theme park, guests should know that Future World is undergoing a huge renovation right now, which as a result, will divide the section of the park into three new neighborhoods — World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature (with World Showcase of course located in the back of the park).

World Celebration at EPCOT is also set to open soon, which will be fantastic as the section takes up a large chunk of land in the park. Disney announced that the new site and land are set to open sometime at the end of 2023, with the potential for that date to move to early 2024. The current attraction many are excited for is inspired by Moana, Journey of Water. The water attraction is slowly coming to life as the offering aims to open later this year at Walt Disney World in EPCOT in World Nature.

For those of you unaware of this upcoming Disney attraction experience, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will be a self-guided tour on a trail where guests can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again.

Following the steps of one of Dwayne Johnson’s most popular characters from recent years, Disney is pulling a feature worthy of a demi-god setting a surprise opening of the long-awaited experience Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, at Walt Disney World Resort, making the new Disney Parks attraction available for select guests over a week ahead of its original schedule — the ride is now open!

The innovative experience aims to teach and inspire guests of all ages to protect and cherish the water that connects and gives life to the world, interacting with water in its various forms throughout the water cycle by playing music with “rain harps,” waving to jumping streams, and creating a roaring ocean wave.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, offers an experience designed with the whole family in mind, as the new attraction will be an adventure personalized for each guest’s preferences, with accessible pathways, wet and dry path options, and shaded areas to rest in. While exploring the trail, guests will come across Te Fiti, who can be seen protecting the water as it travels through the water cycle, and might even discover some beloved characters from the hit Disney movie carved in the rock formations like Hei Hei, Pua, and, of course, Moana.

Recently, we shared that Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is not allowed for any guest with diarrhea. It is an interesting request as that would not be a visible issue that cast members could catch, but also, as we mentioned, there is a dry path available, and the wet path has squirting water features but will never submerge any body part in water.

Of course, this is something that most cast members would not be able to tell in terms of prohibiting guests as they enter, but it seems Disney is worried that a guest would defecate accidentally in the attraction.

Another interesting thing we recently noticed on the signage is that it says, “Do not swallow the fountain water, it is recirculated”.

This is an interesting notice to add, as it slightly connects with the diarrhea message. If Disney is worried about guests drinking the recirculated water, they certainly do not want it to contain feces.

So far, it seems that no one has been caught doing either of these things, but it is easy to imagine how children could easily open their mouths and drink the water, as there are tons of areas for kids to splash around and play. Children must also wear diapers in the attraction, and glass is not allowed around the attraction for safety reasons.

This signage has also been recently seen on Disneyland pools, warning guests with diarrhea to stay away.

Another ride that restricts a marginalized group of people is TRON Legacy / Run.

Most recently, a sign has appeared in front of the attraction warning guests that size does indeed matter on TRON Lightycycle / Run. The language on the signage has been updated to be reflected on the website: “The seating and restraints on this attraction may prohibit Guests of certain body shapes or sizes from riding.”

What do you think of Disney’s rules for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana?

