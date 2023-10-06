Disney-Made Horror Movies Too Scary for Streaming

October marks the beginning of the Halloween season, and Disney+ is loaded to the brim with creepy Disney classics… but not everyone made it to the party.

Normally, the words “Disney” and “horror” do not go together in the same sentence. However, the studio has proven time and time again that they not only have the ability to go exceptionally dark, but they have a talent for it as well.

Disney has made some of the most beloved Halloween classics available. Films like Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, and more regularly saturate our screens in orange and black every year, but Disney has been known to go from spooky to scary with an unexpected force.

Too Dark for Disney+

Although some viewers might be too sensitive nowadays, Disney has a dark side that many fans absolutely love. However, some of their more intense materials have yet to make it to Disney+.

Subscribers can still enjoy gruesome and grim entries like The Black Cauldron, Return to Oz, and Werewolf by Night on the magical streaming service, but Disney has kept a few hidden gems locked away in the vault. In this writer’s opinion, the studio needs to explore this side of the mouse before the season is over.

Something Wicked This Way Comes

Based on the novel by Ray Bradbury, this eerie tale of a creepy carnival with a sinister ringmaster gives new meaning to the phrase “be careful what you wish for.” With a script penned by the author and a phenomenal performance from Johnathan Pryce in the role of the devilish Mr. Dark, it’s truly an underrated masterpiece.

Something Wicked this Way Comes is one of those unsettling horror movies that doesn’t skip on the scares, and yet nobody dies. If circuses, clowns, and carnival freaks are your favorite freaky flavor, don’t miss out on this one.

Child of Glass

A haunted plantation house, an eccentric spiritualist, and the remains of a murdered little girl somewhere on the grounds? It certainly sounds like the makeup of a classic gothic horror story.

Inspired by The Ghost Belonged to Me, Child of Glass is a 1978 TV movie made for the Wonderful World of Disney that has that ghoulishly grainy filming effect made famous by ’70s chillers (seen in the footage above). It might not be the most terrifying film, but it definitely has an underlying creep factor that lingers with the viewer.

Tim Burton’s Hansel and Gretel

And now we take things from the mildly creepy to the outright bizarre. Picture if you will a Disney movie so strange and unusual that it only aired once on Halloween night, and it was directed and conceived by young Tim Burton before he was the brains behind Batman and Beetlejuice.

This adaptation of the famous fairy tale comes with Burton’s own personal palette for weird and wild imagery. Along with the infamous gingerbread house, this version of Hansel and Gretel is loaded with creepy robots, masochistic gingerbread men, and a nunchuck-wielding witch who knows kung fu. Nightmarish is a polite way of putting things.

The Watcher in the Woods

As strange as it might sound, Disney actually set out to make a legitimate horror movie once upon a time ago. The Watcher in the Woods is a supernatural horror film that was 100% produced and released by Walt Disney Pictures, and it’s become something of a piece of lost media.

Based on the book of the same name, the movie concerns an American family who moves into an old house in the English countryside with a dark and mysterious past. A supernatural mystery-thriller unfolds as ghosts and visions aren’t the only things stalking the forest at night.

Whether it’s due to lack of interest, obscurity, or not wanting to scare off subscribers, the films mentioned have not made it onto the Disney streaming platform despite the company’s ownership. Perhaps with enough cult movie interest from the fanbase, we might see them join the rest of the studio’s catalog before they are lost to regions beyond.

Have you seen these dark Disney movies? Tell Inside the Magic what you thought about them in the comments below!