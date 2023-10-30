Disney Gender-Swaps Mickey Mouse in Surprise Marketing Mishap

Recently, Mickey Mouse looked quite different, with one guest sharing a surprising photo of a Disneyland error on social media.

The Disney parks and resorts are truly some of the coolest and most amazing places families can visit. With so many different rides, attractions, shows, and experiences, it’s no wonder why Walt Disney World is called “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Disneyland is far behind, proclaiming itself as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” and while there are certainly problems, we would have to agree.

Disneyland is incredibly magical, allowing millions of guests to create special memories that will last a lifetime each and every year. While Magic Kingdom may be the most-visited theme park on earth, Disneyland isn’t far behind, with both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure being some of the top choices when it comes to amusement parks.

At Disneyland, guests will find a ton of things to do, ranging from embarking on thrilling adventures aboard Matterhorn Bobsleds and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, to more tame experiences like Alice in Wonderland and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride. Disneyland is also home to one of Walt Disney Imagineering’s greatest achievements: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. This trackless dark ride completely immerses guests as soon as they step foot into the queue.

While fans of Star Wars may get the most out of this experience, this ride is fun and thrilling for everyone, no matter how knowledgeable you may be about the franchise. This ride can be found at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World and has impressed every single guest who has experienced it.

However, there’s a lot more to do at Disneyland than just ride rides.

There is an incredible amount of activities to enjoy when visiting the Disney parks and resorts. By far the most popular (and most advertised) activity guests can experience is shopping. While not free, the Disney parks and resorts create some stunning merchandise for guests to buy.

Alongside merchandise, guests can also purchase some amazing snacks, like a DOLE Whip, Mickey Bar, or a classic Disney turkey leg.

Throughout Disneyland, guests will find dozens of shops and stores, all featuring their own unique items. However, the most common items to see for sale have to be stuffed animals. Whether it’s Minnie Mouse or Simba, guests can bet their Mickey Ears that they will see dozens of different plush animals.

Currently, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100-year anniversary, meaning guests at the theme parks will encounter some exclusive merchandise and snacks to enjoy. The main color theme of the 100-year anniversary is a shiny and sparkly silver tone, which can be found on a lot of the exclusive anniversary merchandise. One of these items is a silver Mickey Mouse.

However, it seems like quality control missed at least one of these Mickey dolls, with a guest sharing their rather hilarious discovery online.

As you can see in the photo above, the silver Mickey Mouse actually was a Minnie Mouse doll in Mickey Mouse clothes. Despite the bright red shorts, you can tell there’s a mistake by the eyelashes on the doll.

While some may laugh at this small error, others may have wanted to swoop in to scoop up this defective merchandise. Sometimes, when things slip past quality control like this, they can resell for a large amount of money. We aren’t sure if the guest bought this item, but we sure would have!

Disney has quite a long list of marketing mix-ups, some of which have ranged into “adult” territory. Most of the issues are fixed quickly, like Disney’s mistake involving the Space Mountain model kit.

Have you ever seen merchandise like this? Where’s your favorite spot to shop at the Disney parks?