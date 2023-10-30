Guests Kicked Off Ride During Frightening Disneyland Emergency

One of the most iconic and legendary roller coasters at Disneyland stopped suddenly, forcing dozens of guests to exit into the somewhat creepy off-limits areas.

Disneyland is home to some of the best rides and attractions in theme park history. Over the last several decades, rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, Alice in Wonderland, and Matterhorn Bobsleds have all thrilled and entertained millions of guests. While old, some of these attractions are considered to be some of the best theme park attractions in th history of the industry, and while we definitely agree, we’re certainly glad that Walt Disney Imagineering has continued to innovate and adapt to new technology.

Newer attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT in Walt Disney World and Star Wars Rise of the Resistance at both Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios have left us absolutely stunned by the creativity of Disney’s incredible team of engineers and designers.

However, one roller coaster has truly stood the test of time, becoming an icon of not just Disneyland but theme parks in general.

Self-proclaimed as “The wildest ride in the wilderness,” Big Thunder Mountain certainly is wild. This iconic train car coaster takes guests through Thunder Mesa on a wickedly fast journey filled with sudden drops, sharp turns, and an explosive ending.

The ride is incredibly popular, and Disney quickly realized this after the first version opened at the original Disneyland Resort. Now, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad can be found at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris, and Toyko Disneyland.

Unfortunately, the thrills suddenly came to a halt for dozes of unlucky guests.

As you can see in the photo above, several guests got stuck on the second lift hill. “Got stuck at the top on Thunder Mountain today,” stated the guest. They later went onto explain that, “No one was thrilled. I’ve been to Disney countless of times and never gotten stuck on this one! Anyone else?”

We can sympathize with the guest for not being thrilled about the ride stopping, but for passionate Disney park fans, getting a chance to evacuate from a ride can actually be quite thrilling in its own way.

Getting a chance to walk through and explore off-limits areas is incredibly cool for Disneyland buffs like ourselves, and we always envy those who get to see some behind-the-scenes parts of the parks.