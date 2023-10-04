Cast Member Calls Out Toxic Disney World Dads

The Walt Disney World Resort has often been one of the most popular hot spots for family vacations since the ’70s, but it seems like most dads have missed the memo.

Disney World is often known as “the place where dreams come true,” but it’s proven to be a nightmare for many guests who walk through those gates. While it might be a magical experience for most, some guests still find themselves in a particularly sour mood.

In this writer’s opinion, you don’t need to be in a place like a Disney Park if you’re going to have a poor attitude. They don’t call them the happiest places on earth for nothing, and parents can be the most grievous offenders.

Disney World Dads Miss Out on the Magic

Traveling to Disney with the family can be an unforgettable experience, but it can also be a grueling affair if not handled the right way. With the influx of strollers, screaming and sticky kids, and that infamous Florida sunshine, we can’t say they don’t have reason to be a little overwhelmed.

That being said, there seems to have been a particularly nasty response from fathers on Disney trips. On my last visit to the parks, the number of dads who absolutely, positively did not want to be there wasn’t just alarming, it was concerning.

The image of dads pushing strollers or dragging their kids by the arm while just holding out for the next air-conditioned attraction or over-priced beer from EPCOT is hardly the magic Disney advertises. One former cast member shared how much of a stereotype the situation has become.

@dappermanatee is a former Disney cast member and TikTok creator who frequently shares his hot takes on what’s happening at the Disney Parks. In the video above, he discusses how incredibly toxic Disney dad culture has become, but also how destructive it is to the entire experience.

The creator said it best when he stated,

“That vibe reads like ‘I don’t wanna be here, I don’t like the people I’m with, I’d rather be doing anything else.’ And if I can read it from over here, I wonder if your family can read it from over there.”

This writer has seen dads that look like they would rather be marching through the gates in the hottest district of Hell than out with their wives and children at the Magic Kingdom, and that’s incredibly sad.

@dappermanatee is absolutely right when he states that there is something for everyone at Disney. Along with the classic attractions at the Magic Kingdom, parks like EPCOT and attractions inspired by Marvel and Star Wars are great ways to get involved with the Disney experience without bringing the party down.

