7 Magic Kingdom Rides To Undergo Construction

Walt Disney World Resort constantly has construction projects on the docket for its theme parks, including Magic Kingdom Park.

While Disney World guests come from all around to enjoy all the theme parks, including Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there’s no question that the most popular Disney park is Magic Kingdom. As the first and most iconic theme park within the resort, it transports visitors of all ages into a realm of fantasy and imagination. Designed by Walt Disney himself, Magic Kingdom is a place where dreams come true.

The moment you step through the turnstiles, you’re greeted by the majestic Cinderella Castle, a symbol of the park’s enchantment and a sight that leaves visitors in awe. This fairy-tale palace serves as the gateway to the park’s six uniquely themed lands, each offering a diverse range of attractions, entertainment, and dining experiences. One of the key highlights of Magic Kingdom is its nostalgic appeal. While constantly evolving with new technology and attractions, it also preserves the timeless charm of classic Disney storytelling.

From the whimsical adventures in Fantasyland to the futuristic thrill of Tomorrowland, the park seamlessly weaves together the magic of Disney’s past, present, and future. Iconic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world”, and the nighttime spectacular Happily Ever After all remain mainstays at the theme park, but there are also newer attractions like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and TRON Lightcycle / Run that also draw major crowds.

As part of your vacation, Inside the Magic wants to help with updates that are happening within the parks, including certain updates and developments that you could spot while visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

The biggest construction project happening at Magic Kingdom currently is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Located in Frontierland– at least for now– the new attraction is set to take over the space where Splash Mountain once resided. The new Princess and the Frog attraction is set to open in “late 2024” and will pick up where the film left off. Guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen, and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome. Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends, and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.

What about other closures in the Disney park? The biggest one that is expected to happen in the near future would involve Haunted Mansion. The beloved and iconic attraction is expected to have a major addition– the Hatbox Ghost– in the future, but Disney has not confirmed when this installation might take place and how long the attraction will close when this happens. Some insiders have speculated that the attraction will close down at some point in November and reopen by the Holiday season, but this is just speculation.

In addition to Haunted Mansion, just recently, Disney filed permits that will affect six attractions inside Magic Kingdom Park. The good news is that none of these permits are expected to result in closures for the attractions. Disney does an excellent job providing needed maintenance for show buildings and attractions during the year without having to close down attractions, so that’s great news. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if you spotted some construction walls up in certain areas of the Disney park as these six attractions undergo small construction projects.

According to the recently filed permits, Disney will provide a mechanical update for Tomorrowland Speedway, and general construction updates for Jungle Cruise, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin. In addition, there are electrical updates on tap for TRON Lightcycle / Run and Space Mountain.

For now, these are all the construction projects happening at Magic Kingdom. At any time, obviously, Disney can announce a closure or file a permit that results in changes, but nothing else is expected in the immediate future.

Do you enjoy keeping up with construction projects at Magic Kingdom and what is being updated in the Disney park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!