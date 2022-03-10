Disney Cast Members Allegedly “Abused” By Angry Guests After Inconvenience

Walt Disney World Resort is dubbed as the “Most Magical Plance on Earth”, but that doesn’t mean everyone who walks through the Disney Park gates will experience the magic.

While there are iconic attractions to enjoy like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Jungle Cruise, and many more, as well as memories to be made all throughout the day, many “unmagical” situations do arise, unfortunately.

One of the tough truths about operating a theme park is that everything is not going to go as planned.

There are times when attractions break down and when Guests have to be evacuated. Through these situations, however, Disney Cast Members ensure safety and try to make the most of any less-than-magical situation.

In a recent Reddit thread, User U/Keiper shared that they had broken down on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure on EPCOT. Unfortunately, they revealed that many Guests were “vocally irate” and “abusing” Cast Members because of the inconvenience.

“The ride broke down and we had to be evacuated,” the user said. “Cast members were very friendly even though there were a ton of vocally irate people abusing them. Never get why people have to be sh***y for minor inconveniences.”

Disney Cast Members do their best to ensure that Guests have a fun time during their trips to Walt Disney World Resort. While inconveniences certainly arise, it’s never okay to take those frustrations out on the Cast Members. Doing so can have you removed from the Park, or can potentially leave you in the hands of the police for further questioning.

User U/schroedingersnewcat shared an instance this past summer where they were actually rewarded even more so for being kind to Disney Cast Members after a ride evacuation.

“We were evacuated from Toy Story Mania this past summer,” the user said. “My sisters and I were ecstatic, visibly bouncing on our toes. People looked at us like we were stupid. CMs just giggles along with us. We are all in our 20s/30s. The CMs said we made their day by being so excited. They actually gave us front of the line passes (no LL then) for any ride except Rise. And because we didn’t scream at them, they gave us 2 each.”

Ride mishaps, unfortunately, happen from time to time, but Disney does try to make it up to Guests when these situations occur.

One of the ways they typically do this is by offering a free Lightning Lane pass for any attraction as a way to make up for lost time on the broken-down attraction. Lightning Lane and Disney Genie+ took the place of the FastPass+ system this past fall.

More on Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane

Disney Genie was recently added to the My Disney Experience app, which is a new way for Walt Disney World Resort Guests to plan their day. Disney Genie is meant for those who are unsure on what they should do while at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and gives them a variety of specifically catered options. On top of that, Disney Genie also has a Disney Genie+ feature. For $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

At each Disney Park, however, there are some attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those Walt Disney World Resort attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Disneyland Resort has this available as well, but at $20.00 per day and only three attractions in the “a la carte” section of pay per ride at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Disneyland Paris also has a pay-per-ride system with Premier Access, and now, it seems that the Disney influence is traveling to more local-based theme parks, which can end up driving up the cost of the theme park experience for Guests looking to spend less than they would at Disney.