Canceled ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Would Have Had a Dinosaur Team-up

Sony was once the ring leader of the Spider-Man universe, far before it decided to work with Marvel to bring forward the Tom Holland-led films. During Sony’s solo run, the company produced films starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Garfield’s run introduced Vulture, Rhino, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, and Electro, who would have teamed up for a Sinister Six movie. This canceled movie would have featured a huge dinosaur team-up and the most requested Marvel location.

Related: Brand-New ‘Spider-Man’ Installment Gets Action-Packed Trailer

Despite Sony and Marvel working together on the Holland-led films recently, the company has also been building the makings of a new Sinister Six movie. Michael Keaton’s Vulture has appeared in the MCU and Sony films, meaning he will likely remain as Vulture for the foreseeable future. Though he is a bit of an anti-hero now, Morbius could also be one of the new team members along with Kraven the Hunter and Rhino, both of which are appearing in the Kraven film.

Fans of Spider-Man have been asking for a Sinister Six movie for quite a long time, though Marvel and Sony have yet to determine how that will happen. Sony appears to be moving towards this, though their current universe is fractured and confusing.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland deserve to remain as Spider-Man, and it appears that Sony had a wild idea for Garfield’s iteration of the character. A new report indicates that the Web Head would have headed to the most mysterious Marvel dimension, chock full of dinosaurs.

Canceled ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Would Have Featured Savage Land

One of the most requested dimensions in the grand Marvel universe is the Savage Land. The land is what would happen if Marvel and Jurassic Park collaborated, as it’s full of prehistoric dinosaurs. The canceled Sony film had a wild plan to involve Multiverse elements long before they became a mainstay in the MCU.

An excerpt from the new MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios book by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards indicates that the canceled Sinister Six movie would have had Spider-Man and the villains heading to the Savage Land, and Spidey teaming up with his biggest ally yet. According to the book:

“By the end of 2014, [Drew Goddard] had a draft that took Spider-Man and his villains to the Savage Land, where Spider-Man would ride a T-Rex.”

As stated, Savage Land is a real-world dimension that contains dinosaurs. We are unsure how Spider-Man would have convinced a T-Rex to be ridden, but that would have been a sight. Interestingly, Spider-Rex was just introduced in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film, so we wonder if there could have been an origin for that specific iteration of the Wall-Crawler.

Spider-Rex is a newly introduced character, so that might not have happened. Still, it would have been wild to see Spider-Man and Spider-Rex joining forces. Even more interesting is how the Sinister Six would have been able to take down their greatest foe as he rides a giant dinosaur. Though the Six has formidable foes like Rhino, Doc Oc, Electro, and Vulture, they might not have been able to go toe-to-toe with a T-Rex.

Hopefully, Sony can learn or borrow from its past plans by bringing in the Savage Land sometime soon. MCU fans have been begging for this dimension to pop up, though it has not yet fully done so. It was briefly shown in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, though it was only a small scene when Strange and America Chavez rapidly traversed dimensions.

Related: ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Will Feature Unexpected Marvel Hero Fighting the Sinister Six

Savage Land is home to Ka-Zar, Shanna the She-Devil, and Zabu. Though the MCU has yet to feature any of these characters, it could be time to bring them in. If nothing else, we would certainly want to see Spider-Man battling his most devious villains while riding on top of a T-Rex.

What do you think of Sony nearly bringing Spider-Man into the Savage Land? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!