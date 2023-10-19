Adult Film Star Makes “Big Mistake” after Bringing Sex Toy to Disneyland

An adult film star admitted to a “big mistake” after revealing some personal information inside the Disneyland Resort.

The Disney parks and resorts have become safe havens for families across the world. With hundreds of iconic and beloved attractions, rides, shows, restaurants, and magical experiences, it’s no wonder why Disneyland and Walt Disney World are consistently some of the most popular vacation destinations on earth. Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World has maintained the title of the most-visited theme park on earth for years, with Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios all following closely behind it.

Universal Studios is not far behind these either, as is the original Disneyland Resort in California. Disneyland itself is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” becoming the go-to destination for families with children.

However, even the Disney theme parks can turn adult. We will warn you that the nature of this story is NSFW.

In the last year, it seems the amount of illicit adult activity has spiked at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Just this year, we saw a guest flash their bare breasts to other guests as well as a guest stripping inside EPCOT. We also saw multiple physical altercations break out, leaving some guests bruised and even bloody.

All of these incidents are grounds for removal and even a lifetime ban from the parks, with social media only shedding more light on these various situations. However, we’ve also seen quite a lot of sexual content get created inside the Disney parks, something that is not only against Disney’s rules but illegal.

Recently, a video has gone viral showing an “adult entertainment” star stroll through the Disneyland Resort. In the past, we’ve seen a few adult film stars create content inside the actual Disney parks, an activity that The Walt Disney Company disapproves of. When guests visit the Disney parks, they are expected to abide by a set of rules and regulations, no matter which park they visit. For a full list of things that will get you kicked out of the Disney parks and resorts, click here.

This content creator can be seen taking a video of themselves walking into Disneyland, wearing a suggestive Halloween-themed tank top and a Halloween-theed Mickey hat. “I might have made a BIG mistake,” reads the caption of the post.

The mistake this creator is alluding to revolves around a certain sex toy that they brought into the park, and while you can’t necessarily see it, the description is more than enough.

The full video can be seen below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misty Ray (@xomistyray)

This is admittedly one of the more tame examples of this type of content, though we still don’t advise you to publicly share videos such as this, as it could result in you getting banned from Disney. The video reached millions of users, getting nearly 80k likes on Instagram.

This is certainly not the kind of “magic” most guests are looking for when they choose to visit Disney’s collection of theme parks, which span three continents and four countries. However, this just goes to sho you that no matter how many rules Disney puts in place for guests, you never truly know what you may get yourself into while visiting Disney.

What do you think about this story? Have you ever spotted someone doing something naughty inside the Disney theme parks?