Celebrated Marvel Director Says ‘Star Wars’ Is “Wrong” for Not Rebooting Legacy Characters

Star Wars has been doing a great job by bringing back legacy characters like Luke Skywalker and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Though they have been de-aged and altered, they are still portrayed by Mark Hamill and Hayden Christensen. The franchise attempted to reboot Han Solo, which went terribly. Despite that particular failure, a celebrated Marvel director says Lucasfilm has got it “wrong” for not rebooting all these characters.

Related: Kathleen Kennedy Backtracks, Reopens the Door For Replacing ‘Star Wars’ Actors

CEO of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy had to go on record to state that no legacy characters would be recast because of the massive failure of the Solo (2018) film. Despite Alden Ehrenreich being a good actor, his style just did not match up to the swagger and demeanor that Harrison Ford has. Honestly, who could mimic Ford or deliver a performance remotely like him?

That might have been the issue: trying to find someone who could somewhat resemble Ford’s portrayal of Han Solo. Though the legacy characters matter a great deal to fans and the overall story that has been a mainstay since the 1970s, the legacy characters have remained unaltered in the many properties that Lucasfilm has produced.

Interestingly, some properties have expanded on the characters though. The many books, comics, and even Rogue One (2016) offered a far more in-depth look at characters. Despite Darth Vader still being voiced by James Earl Jones, the Gareth Ewards-led venture finally gave fans a reason behind why Vader was so feared.

We wouldn’t be on board with someone rebooting the Original Trilogy, but it appears that one of the most celebrated directors thinks that is exactly what should happen.

Matthew Vaughn Wants to Reboot ‘Star Wars’ With New Legacy Characters

While on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, celebrated director Matthew Vaughn detailed how he views Star Wars‘s recent direction, including the fan-favorite TV programs. According to Vaughn:

“Now, not so much. For me, doing a ‘Star Wars’ movie is to play with the characters I love. If they said to me they’d reboot ‘Star Wars’ and actually have Luke Skywalker, Solo and Vader and do your version of it. Everyone would say you’re an idiot to try, but that would excite me.”

Vaughn was asked if he would turn down a chance to direct a Star Wars movie, which is a question that many celebrated directors are often asked. Despite being a highly coveted job for anyone, Vaughn stated he wouldn’t be so quick to jump at the chance to direct a movie simply because he couldn’t adapt the characters as he sees fit. He stated how the franchise has got things “wrong” in this manner. Vaughn added:

“‘Star Wars’ is the Skywalker family and that’s where I think they’ve gone wrong. They’ve forgot. They’ve done brilliantly in TV but it needs an epic new film. That’s what I would do [i.e. reboot Luke]. Everyone is going to go batshit crazy but let’s bring it on. If you want a new generation, make the movie for them. The old generation, hopefully you make it well enough that they enjoy it.”

Vaughn made another point about how other franchises, like James Bond, have successfully rebooted their main characters. There have been many James Bond iterations for decades, like Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. Despite being able to offer a different take on the titular hero, Star Wars has not allowed the franchise to move forward in the same manner.

Vaughn does have a huge point. Though we stated that rebooting the Original Trilogy would be blasphemous, that might be what the franchise needs. A new take on Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Han Solo could breathe new life into a franchise that has struggled lately. The TV programs have been wonderful, but the films have lacked quality.

Related: Original ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy May Be Next In Line For TV Reboot, With ‘Ahsoka’ Setting the Stage

Vaughn has plenty of experience in rebooting and adapting stories. His hit Kingsman series was derived from a comic of the same name. He is also the celebrated Marvel director behind the X-Men: First Class (2011) prequel. Though some might view his opinions on rebooting Star Wars as controversial, we could see someone like Vaughn offering a more tortured Luke Skywalker, a more sensible Vader, and an even more ruthless Han Solo.

What do you think of Vaughn wanting to reboot the original Star Wars characters? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!