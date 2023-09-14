Watch Jonathan Majors Heroically Stop Violent Fight

It appears that Jonathan Majors is not a villain in real life, despite playing one in the MCU. A new video was captured and released by TMZ that showcases the movie star stepping in and stopping a violent fight between two high school students.

Related: Jonathan Majors’ MCU Future Doomed With Major Change to Court Case

Jonathan Majors could use the good press right now, as he is in the middle of a court case resulting from an incident in March this year. The star-studded Marvel actor was arrested and charged with domestic violence against his girlfriend at the time, which he has been attending multiple court appearances for.

Majors initially appeared before a judge virtually in June when he was told that his court date would be set for September 6. During the June appearance, he also agreed to observe a restraining order from Grace Jabbari, his former girlfriend. This protective order means Majors could not have any contact with Jabbari before their court date.

Though Majors appeared before the judge on September 6, the court case was delayed again to September 16, as the defense revealed “deficiencies” in the discovery phase. The judge agreed to postpone the case until these issues could be resolved. Should Majors be convicted of these crimes, he could spend up to one year in jail.

Despite his current controversies, it appears that Jonathan Majors can add “real-life hero” to his resume, as TMZ released a video of the actor stopping a violent fight.

Video Shows Jonathan Majors Break Up Violent Fight

Per @TMZ

Here’s the first video of #JonathanMajors playing the hero in real life, as he broke up a HS fight while others just watched. https://tmz.com/2023/09/14/jonathan-majors-video-break-up-intense-high-school-fight-hollywood/

Here's the first video of #JonathanMajors playing the hero in real life, as he broke up a HS fight while others just watched. https://t.co/wMNtONz0Tz pic.twitter.com/HaaXjyVrLm — TMZ (@TMZ) September 14, 2023

The above video obtained by TMZ showcased two unnamed girls violently striking one another for quite a long time before Jonathan Majors stepped in to stop them both. Even though Majors is far larger than the girls, they still attempt to strike one another between his holding them back.

Majors had been eating lunch at an In-N-Out across the street from Hollywood High School when he saw the two girls punching one another. He rushed over to stop the fight, eventually getting both parties to separate. Faculty at the school was nowhere to be found during the fight, and TMZ did not indicate where the situation took place on the grounds.

Jonathan Majors was interviewed a few hours after the fight took place, and he explained that he stepped in, so neither person was hurt during the fight. He also explained that he hoped both girls were okay after the exchange.

While Majors might be in the middle of his own issues, he could garner a lot of favor with fans and Marvel by stepping in and being the hero of the hour.

Related: Jonathan Majors Will Be “A Big Part of the Show” Despite Controversy, Says ‘Loki’ Producer

So far, despite his ongoing court case, the MCU has not yet removed Majors from his role as Kang the Conqueror. He will reprise this role in Loki Season 2 as a timeline variant of Kang named Victor Timely. It has been revealed that the character will play a crucial role in the upcoming season. Majors may play a villain in the MCU, but he is now a hero to the world.

What do you think of Jonathan Majors stopping this fight? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!