Walt Disney World Ditches Real Plates in Restaurant for Paper Products

Walt Disney World has made another drastic change, ditching ceramic plates for paper products at a popular location.

EPCOT has been undergoing a masisve transformation for several years at this point. This project includes the addition of new lands and areas as well as attractions and exciting locations throughout EPCOT. One of the biggest expansions is Journey of Water Inspired by Moana, a walkthrough attraction that aims to educate guests about nature and conservation in a way Disney has never done.

Of course, EPCOT got its first-ever roller coaster in 2022 with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This incredible roller coaster transports guests into space for a wild mission alongside Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, including Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket Racoon, Groot, and Gamora.

However, not all of the new additions to EPCOT are attractions, with one of the most major expansions actually being a new place to eat.

On April 27, 2022, Connections Cafe officially opened in EPCOT, making it one of the newest restaurants in the entire park, along with Space 220. To quote Disney, “Take your taste buds on a tour around the world with dishes inspired by Italian, French, and Asian cuisines. At Connections Eatery, we invite you to savor delicious dishes with family, friends, and everyone in between––you can even catch a glimpse of the chefs as they work their magic.”

Unfortunately, it seems like supplies are running low or Disney decided to change things on purpose, with Disney opting to switch to paper plates and bowls instead of actual ceramic plates, as you can see in the photo below:

Connections Eatery in EPCOT has switched from fancy ceramic plates to paper boats and paper plates.

Connections Eatery in EPCOT has switched from fancy ceramic plates to paper boats and paper plates. pic.twitter.com/jLM2oriZLD — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 2, 2023

While this is an incredibly small change, switching from actual ceramic plates to paper products is a big move that can totally change the atmosphere and vibe of a restaurant. This move comes weeks after Walt Disney World announced it would be restricting the use of self-serve plastic lids and paper straws to all guests in an effort to cut back on waste.

The switch from plastic straws to paper straws happened several years ago in Walt Disney World, first starting at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, then slowly making their way to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.

Do you enjoy EPCOT at Walt Disney World? What’s your favorite theme park in Florida?