Hundreds of Universal Guests Find Blood in Merchandise

If there is one thing that is certain to freak anyone out, it is finding blood somewhere you do not expect. To the horror of many Universal guests, that terrifying fate ended up becoming a reality.

When guests think of theme parks, they often think of the two main competitors in the theme park industry: Disney and Universal. In America, both Disney and Universal go head-to-head in a couple of locations.

Orlando is home to Walt Disney World Resort which houses Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. Guests can also take a look at their water parks, such as Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. On top of that, the San Francisco-sized lot also has well over 25 theme resorts, mini golf, full-on golf courses, Disney Springs, and more.

Down the road, guests can find its competitor, Universal Orlando Resort.

When visiting Universal Orlando Resort, Guests can enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on.

Over in California, Disneyland Resort sits in Anaheim with Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney. There are also multiple hotels like Disney’s Grand Californian, Disneyland Hotel, and Disney’s Paradise Pier.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more.

As one may imagine, there is so much to offer at both parks and safety is always a priority.

Most recently, we reported on a bloody fingerprint being found at one of Disney’s All-Star Resorts. The fingerprint was found on a drawer handle and was not cleaned before a family checked in. To their horror, they got ready to enter their room for the first day of their magical vacation, which was quickly turned sideways.

Seeing fresh blood in your Disney resort room is, of course, unprecedented and unacceptable. In the end, the family ended up getting moved to another room, and it appears that a Cast Member likely injured themselves while cleaning the room and did not notice the blood they left behind.

At Universal Orlando Resort, we also reported on a “body” being seen in the window of one of their resorts. Luckily, this appeared to be a mummy prop. That being said, with Halloween Horror Nights going on, it looks like Universal wanted to jump into the blood game and not let Disney’s latest bloody scandal take their spooky crown away.

At both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood, Halloween Horror Nights is currently active. Guests can go into houses that are based on the Stranger Things franchise, Evil Dead Rise, The Last of Us video game for PlayStation, The Exorcist: Believer, and many more original houses. In Orlando, Dr. Oddfellow is the icon of the event, giving the overall experience a voodoo-type vibe. In Hollywood, the Toy Maker reigns king, bringing abandoned toys back to life.

The first house that was announced, however, was Chucky.

Chucky is a horror character that has been around for years but was recently revamped when the Peacock series Chucky came out. Here, we get to see Charles Lee Ray, Jennifer Tilly, and more come to play as the Good Guy doll keeps his kill count on a steady incline.

With the series heading into season 3, Chucky has had a large presence on both coasts. This includes food and merchandise! Universal is currently selling a Chucky-inspired candle which smells like Fruit Loops, and there are hundreds on display. The tin container is sealed for guests, but when they open them, a surprise will be found.

Each of the containers holds a dollop of blood on the candle. The blood is not hardened and, if touched, will get all over your fingers. Thankfully, this bloody mess is meant to be there, but certainly causes a shock for guests who were expecting a sweet-smelling surprise and not a sign that Chucky has certainly recently been near the souvenir.

At Universal Orlando Resort, Halloween Horror Nights began on September 1 and will be running through to November 4.

