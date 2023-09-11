Guest Drags Corpse Through Universal Studios Florida Resort

A guest dragged a very interesting item through the Universal Studios Resort over the weekend.

The Universal Orlando Resort is comprised of two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests can also enjoy some great shopping and dining opportunities at CityWalk if they need a break from the incredible rides and attractions. Guests can also make a splash at Volcano Bay, Universal’s stunning water park.

However, much like Walt Disney World, guests need a place to rest when their day at the crowded theme parks is over. Universal offers guests a couple of choices, with one of them being Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites.

These suites are a great place to lie down and relax after a brutal day in the humid Florida sun. However, an unexpected incident happened recently involving a corpse at the hotel. Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is in full swing, allowing guests to get spooky and enjoy the limited-time festivities at the Resort. During this event, guests can walk through several haunted houses and purchase some exclusive merchandise and food. Guests are encouraged to fully dive into the Halloween season, meaning getting dressed up and customizing their vacation in the spookiest way possible.

One guest seemingly took this to the extreme over the weekend. As you can see in the photo below, one guest dragged a mummy through Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites, setting it upright in the window for all guests to see. This hilarious yet creepy incident was reported by a guest on Reddit, as you can see below:

There’s no doubt that thousands of guests have witnessed this corpse hanging several series high up at this Universal hotel, indicating that the Halloween season is fully upon us, at least in Orlando. We assume this is a prop mummy, though there’s the slight possibility this story turns out to be far more gruesome than fans first assumed.

