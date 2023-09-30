Rachel Zegler’s Career Up in the Air, New Movie Reveals Disastrous Issue

Rachel Zegler’s career might be in trouble with her next movie, having some serious problems.

After appearing in Steven Speilberg’s West Side Story (2021), Zegler has been seen as a rising star who has appeared in a few big franchises. She appeared in DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), and will appear in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Snakes and Songbirds (2023), where Zegler will have a titular as the new “Katniss Everdeen.” She will star as Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute player for District 12 just like Jennifer Lawrence did in The Hunger Games (2012).

Zegler will also appear in Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White, where the actress has shared her views on why the remake was necessary and has faced severe backlash. After calling the Disney classic racist, the actress has faced a lot of online hate from Disney fans who obviously feel differently about the movie. It’s clear that Disney’s upcoming live-action remake could stay in hot water, but with the strikes ongoing, it’s unclear if the company will change course despite the movie being surrounded by rumors of Zegler being recast.

Unfortunately for Zegler, the Hunger Games prequel is almost in theaters, and new promotional stills reveal some awful details about the movie. At first glance, fans might not notice the problems, but it’s clear that the editing team might not have a finished project for fans when it is released after seeing one of the backgrounds lazily extended with no effort to blend the added section into the scene. One fan on X/Twitter, User @liesandarbor, shares the news online, pointing out the disastrous error:

— lead sandworm in dune pt 2 2025 (@liesandarbor) September 28, 2023

While some fans might disregard this still as a small mistake, it’s concerning. The Hunger Games prequel releases in theaters on November 17, 2023, meaning that the movie has a little over a month before the film is released. If the film can’t share promotional images without huge errors, it’s not a great sign. Knowing how often VFX workers are overworked in other franchises like Marvel, Lionsgate may not have given their workers enough time to get the movie’s quality to the right spot.

A lot of blockbuster movies tend to change scenes or action-packed battles at the last minute, so it’s possible that this is happening for The Ballad of Snakes and Songbirds, which would be disappointing because it’s the first movie from the franchise after Jennifer Lawrence finished her role. Rachel Zegler is taking the spotlight, and with the recent movies she has starred in, many of them have become box office flops, so it won’t be good if her next role ends up hurting her career.

With actors like Peter Dinklage and Viola Davis in the cast, it’s hard to think that fans wouldn’t see the movie, but if it isn’t worth the watch, then Zegler is in a tough spot with her career because the last thing she wants is to star in movies that only fail at the box office.

