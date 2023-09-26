Disney Might Search for ‘Snow White’ Replacement After Rachel Zegler Loses Role

After recent cutbacks, Rachel Zegler might not have much work left to do that might force the actress out of the Snow White reboot.

After years of live-action remakes, Disney is embarking on a new iteration of Snow White. Somehow, Disney can’t make these beloved classics without shaking up the story in some major way. Some of these moments include race-swapping characters, changing pivotal moments of the story, and even making the story fit for a woke audience. Despite hearing fans complain about the live-action remakes going too far, Disney hasn’t stopped to change their plans yet.

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot are set to appear in the movie, with Zegler sharing how the classic tale of Snow White would always face a radical change. After sharing her opinions on the story, the actress has faced quite a bit of backlash and has lost a role in another franchise. After appearing in DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), Zegler’s career is blowing up.

She is set to star in the new Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023), and has already filmed some scenes for Disney’s Snow White when the strikes began. Because of the strikes, she lost her role in Paddington 3, where she will be reportedly recast. Other sources claim that Disney might reconsider Zegler as Snow White after the recent backlash for their upcoming film.

After Halle Berry’s The Little Mermaid (2023) bombed at the box office, it might not be a bad idea to go with a safer approach. With the strikes almost over, Disney could use this opportunity to recast Rachel Zegler for an actress who better fits the part. Snow White is considered a person with skin as white as snow, and Zegler just isn’t that person. Even if Disney still looks for an actress who doesn’t fit that qualification, it’s clear that the story needs to stay close to the original. Why? Because fans aren’t interested in radical changes to classic stories for no apparent reason.

Adding more diversity to the princesses helps families feel more represented, but creating new stories that help with that problem is way easier. Merging diversity with classic stories forces fans to deal with two problems simultaneously. Some won’t be happy to see their favorite princess changed just for diversity, while others won’t appreciate Disney’s lazy attempts to create characters that are meaningful to them. Making Snow White not white isn’t changing the story, but it isn’t helping anyone either, so if Disney plans to keep creating remakes of their classic movies, they will need a new plan.

Rachel Zegler’s career might not be what she expected after her backlash for Snow White, but any actress would be in the same position if they tried to change the original story into something completely different.

Watch the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on Disney+ right now!

Do you think Rachel Zegler will be replaced for the Snow White movie? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!