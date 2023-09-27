‘Snow White’ Actor Rachel Zegler Replaced by Coworker, Disney Leak Shows

One thing that Disney often does to promote their movies is team up with a company like McDonalds or Mattel to create toys, Barbies, or figurines of their characters. This allows the spread of the film to reach thousands of more fans and creates a viral marketing campaign. If there is one film that truly needs a push, it’s Disney’s live-action Snow White, which is being covered in poison, so to speak, by the majority of the public.

If you have been following the live-action Snow White drama as of late, you know that many Disney fans are not too happy with the lead actor Rachel Zegler who has shown a lot of hatred towards the original storyline of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). The film that kicked off Walt Disney’s entry into the world of feature films in 1937 has remained beloved for years, so when Disney announced that they would be making a live-action of the first ever Disney princess, many were excited.

Disney cast Latina actress Rachel Zegler in the role, and although her ethnicity did cause a little backlash considering Snow White’s skin is meant to be “as white as Snow”, many were happy with the casting choice as Zegler had recently shared her singing chops as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

As we now know, things are not looking very good when it comes to the film’s success.

The Rachel Zegler-led live-action adaptation of the beloved movie that launched Walt Disney and his animation studio to stardom has been controversial since the film announced Zegler’s lead role in 2021, similar to the racist backlash Halle Bailey’s casting in The Little Mermaid ignited.

The intense backlash of the upcoming live-action adaptation of the beloved Disney classic even sparked rumors of the movie’s cancellation, particularly after Zegler’s strong declarations about the film and Disney’s bold decision to leave little people out of the remake’s cast.

And while the movie will “not be released as planned,” as the lead stated, it appears Disney is ready to go full steam ahead in promoting the divisive remake, as the latest leak has once again sparked conversation online.

Recently, we shared that leaked images have surfaced from multiple sources online, showcasing the upcoming Snow White doll, which is a collectable produced by Mattel. The doll is reportedly set to be released alongside Disney’s upcoming remake of the classic Snow White story, in which Zegler will take on the role of the first Disney princess — despite the harsh backlash.

Or so we thought.

Most recently, the upcoming Snow White live-action film starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot has hit some heat. There are two main instances that caused fans to be outraged with the upcoming film. Firstly, there will be no dwarfs in the film, but seven magical creatures, which deviates from the iconic story that Walt Disney himself created on screen. The second comes from an interview where Zegler and Gadot say that Snow White will not have a prince charming, and there is no one who needs to save her.

At this point, fans accused Disney of creating a totally different film, and creating a pseudo-feminist film that makes Snow White’s ideals and behavior be seen as wrong, creating a corrupt narrative for females who may dream of finding their “prince charming”, or behaving as more of a softer character, than someone who is constantly trying to be the leader, as Zegler said Snow White will now be. With this, fans have been outraged at Disney pushing their “woke” agenda.

This amount of backlash has even led to rumors of the movie’s cancelation. Now, other rumors are swirling which note that Zegler has been canned from the film entirely.

This would follow recent reports that claim Zegler is no longer set to star in Paddington 3, also. This series of films starring the loveable bear has grown into one of the most successful family-friendly franchises.

Zegler has reportedly been cut from the film and will be recast as a result of the ongoing Hollywood strikes. These strikes started months ago and have affected countless projects, both in the television world and film production.

One TikToker claims that Zegler has been let go as Snow White, and since then, articles have gone viral running with the claim. The interesting thing? Disney nor Zegler has yet to deny these allegations. See more here.

Now, comments are flooding about a different Disney actress who will also be starring in Snow White.

Although Mattel photos of the Snow White doll did leak, so did Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen doll. The Wonder Woman star is set to be alongside Zegler in the film as the apple-giving villain. Now, with the backlash so strong against Zegler, Gadot is shining as the star of the film with far less controversy, even though there is video footage of her agreeing to many of Zegler’s points that had her “canceled” by the Disney audience.

Snow White News (@SnowWhiteNews) also shared the Gal Gadot photos.

New look at Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen doll from Snow White has appeared online!!

BREAKING: New look at Gal Gadot's Evil Queen doll from Snow White has appeared online!! I'm not sure if this is a higer quality version of the other one of another doll! pic.twitter.com/gztpspUyUL — Snow White News (@SnowWhiteNews) September 24, 2023

And below, we can see the back of the cape and, overall, a 360 of the costume Gadot will be sporting.

Here is the back of the cape omg sandy powell i love you pic.twitter.com/Fq1Th7TiCt — Snow White News (@SnowWhiteNews) September 24, 2023

Overall, fans are loving the look. One viewer said, “Will be buying 10 of them”, while another said, “the stained glass crown is soooo cool”.

Below, you can see another photo of the pair together, along with Zegler’s Snow White doll. Interestingly, the two Evil Queen dolls are different in terms of their outfit, so Mattel may be putting the finishing touches on the looks. Many did note that they were huge fans of the iconic green and red cartoon poison apple look in the photo below.

THE snow white and evil queen .

THE snow white and evil queen . pic.twitter.com/eMvmEsMR3A — Snow White News (@SnowWhiteNews) September 23, 2023

Since the lead, Gal Gadot’s look has received a ton of praise, overshadowing her part in Zegler drama, and placing her popularity above the Disney princess.

Next, Zelger will star in this year’s expansion of the Hunger Games franchise with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

What do you think about Gal Gadot’s new Snow White doll?

Disney’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Snow White is set to captivate audiences with its enchanting reimagining of the classic fairy tale. Directed by a team of visionary filmmakers led by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) — with a screenplay by Greta Gerwig (Barbie, Little Women) and Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train, Men, Women & Children) — this cinematic masterpiece promises to bring a fresh perspective to the beloved story, combining cutting-edge visual effects with a stellar cast to breathe new life into the timeless tale, including Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as the titular character and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen.