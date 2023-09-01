Multiple Guests Stuck Aboard High-Speed Disney Ride

Multiple guests were stuck after an intense ride breakdown at Disney California Adventure. Here’s what they had to say after the unexpected experience.

Ride breakdowns appear to be more and more common each day at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. From beloved classics like “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, and the Haunted Mansion, to fan-favorite icons like Indiana Jones Adventure — which continues to report multiple malfunctions despite its lengthy refurbishment — it appears that the magic is getting ruined at the parks due to the constant malfunctions.

Following an unpleasant incident involving a child being escorted off the ride after upsetting multiple parkgoers, Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure recently became, once again, the stage for a… memorable experience for a group of guests.

Redditor u/tylercreative recently shared a photo of Incredicoaster at night, with the ride’s train completely stopped, commenting, “That sucks.” You can see the picture below:

While the experience surely wasn’t the most pleasant for guests aboard the intense Disney ride, the original poster accurately commented that the group “got a nice view of [World of Color — ONE] though,” as one fellow Redditor came forward saying they were aboard the ride during the breakdown, sharing their experience during the incident.

“I was on that car!!”Redditor u/IAmIronMan2023 commented, adding, “Got an unexpectedly great view of the show indeed, walking down the catwalk and then the stairs was kinda scary however. Cast members were very professional as always and we weren’t stuck there for too long. Got a free Lightning lane pass out of it.”

The Redditor continued to explain that they and other riders “were strapped in the seat the whole time and it was a little uncomfortable not knowing when [they] could get off.” They added they believed cast members could not help them evacuate faster because World of Color — ONE was taking place in Paradise Gardens Park at the time, probably preventing cast members from turning on the lights needed to carry out the evacuation safely. However, u/IAmIronMan2023 commented that as soon as the nighttime spectacular was over, cast members rushed to the vehicle and the group was evacuated “pretty quickly.”

The evacuation was indeed carried out following Disneyland Resort’s safety protocols, and, fortunately, it sounds like the experience turned out better than most for the guests stuck on the intense ride.

Disney describes Incredicoaster as follows:

The Supers Are Back Baby Jack-Jack’s superpowers are causing chaos as he teleports from tunnel to tunnel, and The Incredibles sprint into action to save the day. Buckle up for an exhilarating ride around Pixar Pier!

Reimagined Located in Pixar Pier’s Incredibles’ Park neighborhood, the Incredicoaster boasts enclosed tunnels, special effects, scenes and a musical score by Incredibles 2 composer Michael Giacchino for even more super-fied fun!

