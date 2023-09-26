Fans Outraged at TikTokers Twerking All Over Disneyland, “Not the Place”

TikTok creators help bring the magic of Disneyland Resort to fans at home. But their behavior is often controversial. Some have been accused of screaming profanities at other guests to get them out of their shot. Others started a “dress code” trend last year, which encouraged guests to wear inappropriate clothing to the Disney theme parks to receive a free replacement shirt.

The latest video to spark outrage was filmed throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. TikTok star Jade (@jadeybird) shared this video of herself and a friend (Jasmine) dancing to Beyoncé’s “HEATED” around Disneyland Resort. Even Star-Lord is spotted busting a move in the background!

Most of Jade’s followers loved the video, but many Disney Parks fans took issue with filming this kind of content at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

“Bro your in Disneyland,” @itsbella_123_ wrote on Instagram.

“This is so weird,” @zioges commented.

“This could not me filming this type of video at Disneyland!?” Reddit user u/LavishnessGrouchy507 said. “Girl you ate but def not the place.”

“The internet is a disease,” u/ravefaerie24 replied.

“What in the world?” u/alwaysbeingmagical asked.

Some suggested the women should’ve been banned for their TikTok.

“The fact that y’all didn’t get kicked out is so impressive bc Disney is QUICK with the ban,” said @_.elce on TikTok.

But Jade and her followers defended the video.

“The only way to act in Disneyland as an adult,” Instagram user @secondlifeheist_ commented.

“The faces, the camera work, the energy ✨ SLAYED,” @freshavakidou wrote on TikTok.

The conversation comes as some guests beg for a live stream and content-creating ban at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Though it seems outlandish, there is precedent for a filming ban. Last year, Tokyo Disney Resort banned auxiliary filming equipment and shut down most vlogging and live streaming.

However, content creators serve as free marketing for Disney Parks. By allowing them to film inside, Disneyland Resort reaches audiences it couldn’t with its commercials.

For now, filming social media content is permitted at Disneyland Resort. However, selfie sticks and other filming equipment are restricted – so check the theme park rules before your visit.

Filming content for commercial use – even with a cell phone – is not permitted. Guests behaving disruptively, using inappropriate language, or disturbing other guests while filming are subject to removal from Disneyland Resort.

