Disney Guest Brutally Kills Animal in Broad Daylight

A horrified guest recently witnessed a child brutally killing an animal at Disneyland Paris Resort.

Disneyland Paris Resort

Formerly known as Euro Disney, Disneyland Paris was the second international Disney Park behind Tokyo Disney Resort. Initially met with protest, the only European Disney Resort experienced a tumultuous first few decades after it opened in 1992. It’s located in Chessy, France, 32 kilometers away from Paris.

In 2017, The Walt Disney Company regained majority control over Disneyland Park (Paris), Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney Village, and multiple Disney Resort hotels in France. In the years since, the theme parks have achieved profitability and become a family vacation destination beloved by millions.

Disneyland Paris Resort contains a mix of unique and rebuilt classic attractions. Some of the most popular include Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril in Adventureland (Disneyland Park), Avengers Assemble: Flight Force in Avengers Campus (Walt Disney Studios Park), Crush’s Coaster (Walt Disney Studios Park), and Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain (Disneyland Park).

Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park offer Disney magic with a European flair. They’re must-dos for any Disney theme park fan!

Guest Kills Animal

*(Content warning: the following portion of the article contains a vivid first-hand description of the mistreatment and death of an animal. Reader discretion is advised.)

Misbehavior is on the rise at theme parks worldwide. Many guests feel nervous about visiting Disney Parks, whether because of a bloody brawl in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort or rampant theft at Disneyland Resort.

Increasingly, children are involved in some of the worst behavior. One parent allowed their nine-year-old to urinate on and around guests on Pirates of the Caribbean. Another child lost teeth during a fight started by adults at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

At Disneyland Paris Resort, a disgusted theme park guest recently witnessed a child harm an animal.

Reddit user u/boardgamesanddogs responded to a thread asking fans about “the worst behavior” they’d seen at Disney Parks. Dozens upvoted their short yet harrowing recollection of a violent incident.

“I saw a kid in Disneyland Paris kill a mouse by jumping on it,” the guest recalled. “Was pretty disturbing.”

If you witness similar behavior at Disney Parks, locate a cast member immediately. You can also notify Disney employees about rodents or other animals in guest areas so they can be relocated appropriately and humanely.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.