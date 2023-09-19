Disney Rival Unleashes Multiple Bears into Park Following Wildlife Disaster

One Disney rival is now hyping up the idea of letting bears roam around a child-friendly theme park following yesterday’s incident of a bear breaking into Magic Kingdom.

As we noted, yesterday, a grizzly bear was caught in the backcountry of Magic Kingdom during park hours. The bear ended up being the butt of a lot of jokes, but it did manage to shut down 10 attractions.

When guests go to Walt Disney World Resort, there is so much for them to see and do, including interacting with tons of different animals and creatures. Although it is always fun to see the Disney ducks at EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — Disney’s Animal Kingdom is typically where the animals shine.

Seeing animals in a controlled environment is always fun, but seeing one on the loose might be cause for concern.

In the past, we have reported seeing wild turkeys running through Disney World, but thankfully, they are a lot more afraid of us than we are of them and will run from humans instead of attacking (in most cases).

We have also spotted deer in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, as well as other locations at Walt Disney World Resort, and a gator in the waters of Magic Kingdom!

Animals have even gone as far as to cause lawsuits for Disney after guests were attacked. In 2016, a family sued Disney World after a snake allegedly fell from a tree and onto an elderly woman. She suffered a fatal heart attack, and the son was bitten. On a more light-hearted note, a wild snake was spotted entering the Gorilla enclosure at Disney’s Animal Kingdom last summer. Just recently, a Disney Cast Member reported spotting a 10-foot snake sneaking through a line of more than 200 Disney park guests, and no one noticed.

When the bear broke into Disney, the 10 shut-down attractions included:

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Pirates of the Caribbean

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

Jungle Cruise

Haunted Mansion

The Hall of Presidents

Walt Disney World Railroad

Swiss Family Tree House

Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

In the end, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission became aware of reports of a black bear spotted in a tree at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World. Early on they said, “Biologists with the FWC’s Bear Management Program, as well as FWC officers, are on scene.” Eventually, they caught the female bear.

As we noted, many jokes were made about the situation — many of which surrounded or had something to do with the Country Bear Jamboree or Pooh Bear. Some guests even blamed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for unleashing the bear on Disney to get back at the company for all of the legal battle trouble that they have had him wrapped up in.

Then, other theme parks joined in on the jokes.

Silver Dollar City (@SDCAttractions), a theme park in Branson, Missouri made a joke, stating, “FYI we did a full search of the park this morning and did not find any bears.”

FYI we did a full search of the park this morning and did not find any bears. — Silver Dollar City (@SDCAttractions) September 18, 2023

They even sang an ode to theme park bears.

An ode to theme park bears 🪕🎻

An ode to theme park bears 🪕🎻 pic.twitter.com/abHiEqeiPu — Silver Dollar City (@SDCAttractions) September 18, 2023

Today, LEGOLAND Florida said that they actually allow their bears to roam free.

The theme park stated, “These un-bear-ably cute guests have been spotted on the mini golf course! Thankfully, they are keeping their cub clubs on the green, so we let them continue to explore the magic of LEGOLAND Florida Resort.”

These un-bear-ably cute guests have been spotted on the mini golf course! Thankfully, they are keeping their cub clubs on the green, so we let them continue to explore the magic of LEGOLAND Florida Resort. pic.twitter.com/forpNEZWsw — LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida) September 19, 2023

Of course, this too was a joke, as these bears are made out of LEGO’s and will certainly pose no threats to guests.

LEGOLAND has three locations in America, LEGOLAND California Resort, LEGOLAND Florida Resort, and LEGOLAND New York Resort, as well as over a dozen LEGOLAND Discovery Center locations, the company’s indoor theme park, across the country, which are packed with rides, attractions, interactive activities, exhibitions, live entertainment, and fun for the whole family.

The LEGOLAND Park has enough for several days of fun and action for the whole family. The LEGO experience continues even after the Park closes in the awesome LEGOLAND Resort Hotels, where Guests can spend the night in a fully themed bedroom and pick one of the five fun themes: Pirates, Adventure, Kingdom, LEGO Ninjago, and LEGO Friends.

LEGOLAND has so many things that Guests can see and do when they visit. AQUAZONE® Wave Racers allows Guests to feel the wind in their hair and spray in your face as you race the waves steer themselves around to dodge the water blasts. Getting wet has never been so much fun! They can also ride the Battle of Bricksburg, Beetle Bounce, The Dragon, Flying School, Coastersaurus, Kid Power Towers, Ninjago The Ride, and more.

