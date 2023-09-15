Disney Fans Outraged at Recent Announcement Following Controversial Closing

The surprise that Splash Mountain at the U.S. Disney parks would be closing was met with outrage from fans when it was first announced back in 2020. Fans were shocked that the beloved attraction would be closing for good facing a retheme inspired by the 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

Some fans have been calling for Splash Mountain’s closure for years due to its being based on the racist Disney movie, Song of the South. Song of the South was 1946 live-action and animated movie, featuring Uncle Remus, Johnny, and a cast of familiar characters, including Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Bear, and Br’er Fox. Today, the movie is hard to find due to the backlash it received.

Disney fans claim the film portrays and encourages racist messages and stereotypes, and although the attraction is based on the animated characters from the film, not much of the film’s storyline could be seen in the Disney parks attraction.

However, the fact that it was based off of the characters from the film was enough for fans to call for its closure and rejoice when it was officially confirmed. Other fans had a harder time letting go of the beloved attraction, leading to mixed responses of praise and outrage and even petitions calling for the company to #SaveSplashMountain.

The attraction officially closed at Walt Disney World in January of this year, with the Disneyland attraction closing at the end of May. Imagineers are hard at work building Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and the reimagined attraction is expected to open sometime late next year. However, it seems as though Disney can’t let the characters or of the film go completely, because the Laughing Place has popped up in a new Disney project.

The “laughing place” was a big part of the Splash Mountain attraction and the film. Although guests can’t experience the Laughing Place at any of the U.S. Disney parks, they can experience it should they choose to become a Cotino resident.

The Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney Community, was first announced last year and steady progress appears to be being made on the community. However, the latest release of concept images for the upcoming Disney Community has caused some backlash for the company.

It appears as though the community will include something called the Laughing Place Ranch. It’s expected to be an “equestrian-themed dog park [that] will feature separate play areas where small and large pets can jump and gallop the day away!” If the comments coming from X/Twitter are anything to go by, Disney fans are not happy at the subtle reference back at the controversial film and Disney attraction.

“Really? Disney removes Splash Mountain from the parks for it being based upon Song of the South. Then the same company releases a piece concept art for their exclusive residential housing project with a reference to Song of the South. Honestly, you couldn’t make this up”

Reactions were strongly opposed to the concept, but also confused at the direction The Walt Disney Company seems to be taking lately.

“Have to keep their target market happy. Where else will the racists feel safe?” asked @ThisIsCorey. “It’s comical at this point. It feels like this company has not clear direction at the moment,” @BrewfanMatt pointed out. “They’re trying to play both sides 24/7 man,” @ygrhrjummm stated.

However, some fans were thoroughly disgusted at the inclusion when the closure of Splash Mountain is barely a few months old.

“Is Disney really that out of touch with their fanbase? I know what Laughing Place is a reference to. Fuck you Disney! You guys really are hypocrites,” @therichessstman replied. @ShawnChapek1 thinks it goes even deeper than that, posting, “When you want to makes a “whites-only” housing project, you have to stick to the every possible theming to keep it whites-only. Fun fact: HOA’s purposefully name streets after themes of plantations to persuade blacks from living in that area.”

It’s a clear (and unfortunately timed) nod to a controversial film and attraction that still has fans up in arms. Although the community is still several years away from being completed, it doesn’t bode well that it’s already facing backlash. With such an obvious move, it’s hard to disagree with those saying Disney simply “toes the line” when it comes to issues like this.

What do you think about the Laughing Place Ranch? Is it a cute name or is it too soon to reference something that’s caused so much controversy?