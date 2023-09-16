Disney Cruise Plans an “Enchanting Gift” for Guests

Disney Cruise plans are a thing of dreams, and any chance to add to that Disney magic is something special. Luckily, a group of Disney Cruise Line guests are receiving a one-of-a-kind Disney wonder.

Disney Cruise Ship Theme Park Alternative Gaining Popularity

According to the Dorset Echo, the Disney Dream arrived at the Portland Harbour on September 16, 2023, in the early hours. The Disney Dream plans to play “Wish Upon a Star” when it departs. News outlets report this as a magical Disney Cruise Line leaving an “enchanting gift.”

A famous example is the Disney Treasure that’s grown popular recently. Yet those are expected events. It’s the unforeseen that makes things unique. This event is one of those special moments where the Disney Dream brings a classic United States song by ship across the (huge) pond.

Marking the Walt Disney Cruise Line Wonder’s First Arrival in Dorset

Most recently, the on-sea theme park Disney Dream visited Cobh in Ireland, later taking the ship to Portland. It shows that Walt Disney World can develop an international presence through the cruise line. That’s one of many features that make cruises so desirable.

The opportunity to get the advantage of a Disney Cruise Vacation is the ability to experience both crowds and distance. Disney entertainment abounds on any cruise ship under Mickey Mouse’s purview, whether it’s a Caribbean cruise or a trek to New Zealand.

While the Disney Cruise Line adventures can take guests worldwide, this is the first time that the Disney Dream arrived at Portland Harbour. It will depart at around 6:30 p.m. local time, after the performance of the iconic Disney song.

About the Disney Dream

The Disney Dream is more than a phrase. It’s the vessel’s name. Each of the different on-ocean theme park options is different. The cruise ships that the Walt Disney World Company uses are individuated specially.

What Makes the Disney Dream Special

In the past, Portland saw the Disney Magic and the Disney Wonder. These two cruise ship options are fantastic but pale in comparison to the Disney Dream. It’s 40% larger, after all.

Featuring 14 public decks and 18 total, it features a stainless steel and fiberglass Sorcerer Mickey Mouse. During its adventures, the Dorset-bound Disney Cruise Line ship provided ample entertainment.

It regaled guests with musicals to emulate the feeling of a Disney movie. It has a nine-hole golf course, two theatres, and a full-sized basketball court.

Its AquaDuck is a 765-foot water coaster ending in a lazy river. The Disney Dream appears to live up to standards with something for everyone. The amenities and ease of cruise ship options lend an added benefit.

However, the Disney cruise cost is generally higher than an average vacation to the theme park. The result? More time planning and preparing to set sail on the Disney Dream.

Would you instead go on a Disney Cruise or visit Walt Disney World? Share in the comments down below!