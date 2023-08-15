Disney Cast Member Rushed for Medical Treatment Following Bat Attack on Infested Ride, Report Says

Hundreds of bats reportedly made themselves at home in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Walt Disney World Resort, forcing multiple Disney Cast Members to seek medical treatment.

Pirates of the Caribbean

Battle “stranger tides” on board the attraction that inspired the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise starring Johnny Depp! Versions of this iconic dark ride exist in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, and Shanghai Disneyland.

“Set sail on a swashbuckling voyage to a long-forgotten time and place when pirates and privateers ruled the seas,” the Walt Disney World ride description reads. “Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).”

“Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!”

The Bat Cave

An anonymous tip to Inside the Magic revealed that more than 500 bats currently infest Pirates of the Caribbean. The animals have attacked multiple Disney Cast Members and Guests.

“An employee was attacked by one near the exit yesterday and had to be taken for medical treatment,” the Guest wrote. “So far they’re still keeping the ride open, despite them occasionally dive-bombing Guests and employees. We were telling the rest of our party that management probably won’t do anything about it unless it’s reported on or one of us visitors gets really hurt… The employees seem frustrated too and shared our concern.”

The Walt Disney Company has not confirmed the rumored bat infestation on Pirates of the Caribbean. Alert the nearest Disney Cast Member if you notice a bat or other safety concern inside a Walt Disney World Resort attraction.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.