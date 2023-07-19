Disney Park Issues Warning as Summer Heat Rises

Tokyo Disney Resort has sent a warning to Guests and some recommendations on staying cool throughout its massive and intensely hot summer season.

Did you hear the news?! Massive Fire Breaks Out on Disney Property

Tokyo Disney Resort Issues Statement During Intense Summer Heat

Tokyo Disneyland released a few tweets a couple of days ago encouraging Guests to stay hydrated and how to prevent heat stroke as temperatures are nearly 100 degrees, which is immensely high for that region of the world. The Disney Park encourages Guests to drink plenty of water to prevent a heat stroke as they go through the Park during their summer vacation.

In the tweet above, it can be translated and interpreted to as the following:

Hot Summer – To prevent heat stroke, drink water frequently! PET bottle drink vending machines are everywhere in the park! You can also check the location on the Tokyo Disney Resort app.

Have you heard the news?! Disney Immediately Ceases ‘Star Wars’, ‘Marvel’ Content Moving Forward

Other Things Happening at Tokyo Disneyland

In other Tokyo Disneyland news, Tokyo Disneyland continues to be controversial, seeing as it is the only Park in the world with the last remaining Splash Mountain attraction, along with Br’er Rabbit having his statue still standing in the Park. The Disney Park is also under scrutiny after a tweet showed some unruly Guests breaking the rules in the Park and deciding to take a small swim in one of the fountains in Toontown. Tokyo Disneyland also apologized after the Oriental Land Company issued an official statement regarding Guests complaining about a bathroom in the Park with water problems affecting everyone. As the 40th-anniversary celebration kicks off, Tokyo Disney Resort warned Guests that tickets to the Drone Show are selling out fast and Guests should plan accordingly. The Park also dropped a massive list of attractions closing for refurbishment from now through early next year, giving Guests a chance to book their trip with a bit of warning and a heads up on which rides would be shut down for a brief time.

Come back and check this out: Former TikTok CEO Reportedly Frontrunner Replacement for Bob Iger at Disney

Follow Inside The Magic for more news on Tokyo Disney Resort.