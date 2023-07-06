Tickets Selling Out for Unique Disney Resort Show

In celebration of a special anniversary, tickets are selling out fast for a unique Disney resort show that has fans enthralled.

Disney Resorts Showing Drone Features

There was a time when the mere idea of drones was a thing of magic and fantasy. Now, they’re simply a thing of magic—the Disney kind. And drones are some of the most recent in a long line of technical innovations that the Mickey Mouse spirit brought to reality.

In 1963, Disney hit the scene with audio-animatronics. In the ’80s, the company expanded that to some of the original use of 3D for entertainment. Then came the waterworks, light shows, immersive experiences, and more.

Though there have been a few hiccups since the Disney resort drone show hit the scene, it’s still stirring up interest—especially in Japan.

Tickets Selling Out for Tokyo Disney Resort Drone Show

The celebration is in honor of the 40th birthday of Tokyo Disney Resort. Despite contention in many parts of the world, this theme park is holding strong and seeing massive turnouts for the Disney Resort drone show. And the proof is in the pudding, with Tokyo Disneyland even putting out a notification of its dwindling ticket supply.

About the Tokyo Disneyland Drone Show

The idea is to infuse technology and culture by dazzling spectators with a 15-minute feature of around 700 drones. This feature is slated to include the music Disney fans know and love and a curated lighting system that flies in a modern formation. Of course, there will also be the iconic celebratory snacks.

Taking the shape of fan-favorite characters and twinkling across the night sky, Disney visitors in Japan get a spectacular, one-of-a-kind drone show. So far, there are only three confirmed dates for the event:

Shizuoka, Shizuoka: Abekawa Fireworks Festival on July 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Otaru, Hokkaido: Otaru Ushio Festival on July 30, 2023 at 7:40 p.m. Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture: Ishinomaki Kawabiraki Festival on August 5, 2023 at 7:20 p.m.

The show promises to remain consistent at each presentation and has fans hoping for more. It shows that in 40 years, Disney definitely made a cultural impression.

What do you think about the special drone celebration? A fabulous birthday or tech risk? Share your thoughts in the comments below!