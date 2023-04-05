Fans Agree, the Greatest Disney Film Soundtrack Is...

Have you ever listened to a movie soundtrack and thought, yeah, this is the one. It seems that Disney fans have united in agreeing on one thing: which Disney film has the most incredible soundtrack? Here’s which one they all have agreed upon. Keep reading below to discover the greatest Disney film soundtrack of all time.

What Makes a Movie Soundtrack the Greatest?

Disney has pumped out several epic films since opening their studio doors in 1923. Movies like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Fantasia (1940), Mary Poppins (1964), Toy Story (1995), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

But what makes a film good is having great directors, a phenomenal cast, memorable storytelling, and an unforgettable soundtrack.

But good music means a great composer. A great composer tells a soundtrack that fans will remember for years. Think of films like Avengers (2015), Star Wars (1977), Jurassic Park (1993), and Harry Potter (2001). Those films have music transcending time and stuck in our heads since we first watched them in theaters. You’re probably humming the Avengers (2015) theme right now.

However, sometimes a theme that can be hummed is not enough. Sometimes you need those lyrical one-offs that will stick with you forever. Think of Disney’s A Goofy Movie (1995). Powerline was a memorable character due in part to the songs from the movie.

So, choosing the most excellent Disney-specific film soundtrack must have all the above elements. One movie comes to mind when discussing this topic.

Is This the Greatest Disney Movie Soundtrack?

In 1999, Tarzan was released worldwide, capturing the hearts and souls of everyone who watched. But what Disney fans have all agreed upon is singer and composer Phil Collins truly lit things off with his soundtrack for this film.

Phil David Charles Collins is an English singer, songwriter, musician, actor, and record producer. Between 1982 and 1990, he achieved three UK and seven US number-one singles as a solo artist. It’s no wonder Disney hired him for Tarzan (1999).

Fans worldwide call Collins a ‘Disney Legend‘ as his musical work on the abovementioned film Brother Bear (2003).

Recently, in a tweet by a Disney fan, Khalia (@VERONASFILMS), the Disney Legend himself was mentioned for creating “the greatest animated movie soundtrack of all time.”

phil collins really walked into walt disney studios and said “i’m gonna give you the greatest animated movie soundtrack of all time!” pic.twitter.com/FKXfTEpkh0 https://t.co/WxUVsDDnai — khalia. | classic hollywood princess🩰🪞 (@VERONASFILMS) April 4, 2023

The Tweet ended up getting over 33,000 likes and 1.5 million views, and nearly 10,000 retweets, all agreeing that this film (Tarzan, 1999) has the most incredible movie soundtrack of all time. Here’s what some Disney fans said:

when you play ALL of the instruments on the soundtrack and go as far as singing spanish, italian, german and french soundtrack versions for all the tracks, you know you went TF AWF! he went hard as hell! pic.twitter.com/J0kSYPkDKa — khalia. | classic hollywood princess🩰🪞 (@VERONASFILMS) April 4, 2023

So there it is. You can click the tweets above to see the hundreds of comments Disney fans left and see for yourself. I guess that answers the question of what’s the most incredible Disney film soundtrack ever.

Sound off in the comments below if you agree or disagree and tell us why!