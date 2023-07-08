Disney Park Issues Apology for Bizarre Bathroom Experience

A Disney Park has issued an apology for a bizarre incident that saw Guests soaked in the bathroom.

With Disney Parks that span from Anaheim, California, all the way to Tokyo, Japan, it’s inevitable that the Guest experience differs from location to location. The latter is home to what is most commonly considered Disney’s “best” Resort – Tokyo Disney Resort, where Guests can enjoy both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

Technically run by the Oriental Land Company, not Disney, the Parks are run a little differently from their American counterparts. Key differences include a Main Street, U.S.A. equivalent that’s housed under a glass roof, an intense merchandise scene (yep, even more intense than Disney World’s pin collectors), and unique attractions, such as Pooh’s Hunny Hunt, Journey to the Center of the Earth, and Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage.

Recently, Guests experienced an even more unique attraction than usual. Tokyo Disneyland is currently in the middle of its summertime “Get Soaked” event, which has seen Splash Mountain transformed into an even wetter ride than usual, a new soaking wet Big Hero 6 (2014) cavalcade, and the installation of splash points around Toontown.

One thing that Guests didn’t count on was splash points in the bathroom. Images circulated on social media show a waterfall at the entrance to Guest bathrooms – soaking those hoping to simply use a toilet and providing a very real risk to those in wheelchairs, pushing strollers, or with disabilities.

Guests soon took to Twitter, where they complained, “I don’t want to get wet when I go to the bathroom” and “I think it’s raining in the wrong place…Is there a break??”

Speaking to a local news outlet, one Guest explained that “there is only one restroom in the area” and that while it’s an interesting spot for a place to cool down during Tokyo’s infamously hot and humid summers, the amount of water was much higher than expected, and that “at the time of filming, there were Guests using wheelchairs and families using strollers, but they seemed confused about using the multi-purpose restroom because it would get wet. As for it, I was able to confirm that it got wet when it came out.”

Now, the Oriental Land Company has issued an official statement explaining that it “had conducted on-site inspections several times in advance and verified the watering method and the installation position and direction of the watering nozzles.” Apologizing for “any inconvenience caused,” it confirmed that it will now “stop the water nozzles on the top in the event of bad weather or when Guests using the restroom are affected. We will respond according to the situation.”

Water rides are divisive at the best of times, but getting splashed while trying to use the restroom in peace? A controversial move.

Would you enjoy an event like Tokyo Disneyland’s “Get Soaked” at your local Disney Park? Let us know in the comments!