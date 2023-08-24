Op-Ed: Disney+ Isn’t Going Anywhere, and neither Are Subscribers

Bob Iger posing in front of several screens displaying various Disney owned properties

Credit: Disney

A common narrative spun in our current social culture is that Disney has their Mickey Mitts in way too many pies, creating a monopoly on the entertainment industry. The truth is, that’s not an incorrect assumption, as the studio and its magical streaming service both have primary ownership of several cinematic mainstays.

Disney repeats History with Vault; Disney+ Logo on the left
Credit: Inside the Magic

It’s been said that the company profits off of our nostalgia, and that’s an apt descriptor. Even with a significant blow to their numbers and millions canceling their subscriptions, Disney+ will remain one of the primary streaming platforms even if Netflix and Prime go under.

Disney+ Has It All

All of the different Disney+ titles surrounding the logo
Credit: Disney

In spite of the recent content purge and the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, Disney still has a massive amount of content for some of the largest fanbases in modern media. Along with the onslaught of classic animated films, the streaming service still holds tightly onto Marvel, Star Wars, and more.

If it’s a matter of quantity versus quality, Disney+ wins every time. Platforms like Netflix and Prime might have several original movies and series paired with a selection of other films, but the mouse has the advantage.

ahsoka-clip
Credit: Lucasfilm

Marvel and Star Wars alone are two of the biggest names in modern pop culture, and Disney owns them both. Pair this with the company slowly dissolving physical media like DVDs and Blu-Rays, and the odds begin to shift in the studio’s favor.

Additionally, Disney is also home to some of the most popular TV series on streaming. According to FlixPatrolBluey, The Simpsons, and The Mandalorian are three of the most streamed shows on the platform. With Bluey clocking in at the top of the charts, its easy to see why viewers are still hooked on the magic.

Duke the Musical – "Zootopia+" heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar®-winning feature film's most intriguing characters. After being wrangled and arrested in a giant donut—compliments of Officer Judy Hopps—clever criminal weasel Duke (voiced by Alan Tudyk) reevaluates his life, pondering where he went wrong—staged in his own mind in "Duke The Musical." Directed by Josie Trinidad and Trent Correy, and produced by Nathan Curtis, "Zootopia+" streams on Disney+ beginning Nov. 9, 2022. © 2022 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
Credit: Walt Disney Studios

It should also be stated that just because a service makes it available, it doesn’t mean its free. Prime hosts several iconic movies, but some fan-favorite films are still locked behind that Rent/Buy paywall. At least Disney’s are only stuck behind a removable ad wall… for now.

Disney+ might not be the end-all-be-all of the streaming wars, but it’s still currently the best place for some of the most popular movies, series, and franchises out there. All things considered, the mouse still rules even when the chips are down.

Are you still subscribed to Disney+? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Zach Gass

