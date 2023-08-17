Disney Removing Classic Marvel Movie from Hulu As Content Purge Escalates

Disney has announced that it will continue to purge its streaming content with the removal of a legacy Marvel film from Hulu within the next month.

Having been a part of the company for around fourteen years, it’s hard to think of Disney without Marvel. Not only is the brand all over the place, but Marvel Studios is making some of the best and most successful films in Disney’s history. Much of this is due to incredible characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man.

However, not even Earth’s mightiest heroes are safe from Disney’s constant content purge. And it looks like one of them is about to get the axe and be removed from Hulu forever. And it just so happens to be Marvel’s Green Goliath.

Marvel Legend Hulk is Leaving Hulu

In a press release, Hulu announced all of its content that will be leaving the streaming platform at the end of September. This included many films owned by Disney, like Alien (1979), Die Hard (1988), and Shanghai Noon (2000). Another film leaving Hulu that now falls under the Disney banner is the Marvel legacy film Hulk (2003).

Directed by Ang Lee, Hulk follows Bruce Banner (Eric Bana) as he becomes the Hulk and tries to survive attacks from General Everett Ross (Sam Elliot) and his father (Nick Nolte). It also starred Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Bruce Banner’s girlfriend and General Ross’ daughter.

The film received mixed reviews from critics, who enjoyed the cast’s performances and the artistic risks taken by Lee, but was hated by audiences. It wound up being a box office flop despite being one of the year’s highest-grossing movies.

With Hulk leaving Hulu, only two other Marvel films are on the streaming platform: The Punisher (2004) and Punisher: War Zone (2008), meaning that Frank Castle is the only hero left standing. And honestly, that’s probably how he’d like it.

Hulk may not be the best superhero movie ever made, but it’s definitely an important step toward what Marvel Studios has become. If it weren’t for this interpretation and failure of the iconic green brute, we never would have gotten The Incredible Hulk (2008) with Edward Norton or Mark Ruffalo’s interpretation of the character in the Avengers films. And that alone makes Ang Lee’s biggest failure worth it.

Do you think moving all Marvel content to Disney+ is a good idea? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!