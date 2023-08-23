After Losing Millions, Disney+ Bans Password Sharing

The ongoing battle of streaming services has reached a new chapter, as certain platforms are beginning to punish subscribers for password sharing with additional fees. Unfortunately for the fanbase, Disney+ has followed Netflix’s example in this controversial display of greed.

Even before the strikes in Hollywood began, the company was purging their once-overflowing collection of content. According to Variety, “Disney is coming for the streaming password-sharing freeloaders.”

The report reads,

“Taking a page from Netflix’s playbook, Disney chief Bob Iger announced that the media conglomerate has put a priority on finding ways to convert password-borrowing users into paying customers.”

To which Disney CEO Bob Iger stated,

“Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms on our sharing policies, and we will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024.”

Iger has already been in the hot seat this year for his recent quotes on the strikes and the condition of the Disney Parks, losing more subscribers to the company’s previously-beloved streaming service definitely won’t do him any favors.

Additionally, Disney+ recently suffered a tremendous loss in May. According to Forbes, the streaming service has lost around 6.4 million subscribers this year. A password-sharing ban in 2024 will almost certainly double that effect once it goes into action.

The fact is that Disney is sitting on a recipe for disaster. Various chunks of beloved media falling back into the “Disney Vault” paired with the sharing ban will have more than a few million subscribers cutting their losses; it will reflect poorly on the brand as well.

In pursuing this course of action, the company has forgotten why the service was created in the first place. Disney+ was intended to bring all of Disney’s magical movies and series to a broader audience and to bring them together in a magical way. Now, corporate greed is tarnishing that idea.

While it’s true that many hardcore Disney fans will keep watching to maintain access to their favorite movies, it might take more than the new Ahsoka series to persuade more modern fans. As access to physical media grows slimmer, they might not have much choice.

The new terms of membership aren’t set to go into effect until 2024, so that still means there is time for Iger and his team to change their minds. That being said, it will take a drastic change to make it happen inside and outside the studios.

