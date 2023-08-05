Structural Issue Leads to Another Roller Coaster Shutting Down This Summer

According to reports, another roller coaster has shut down due to structural issues, this time at Kennywood Amusement Park. This would be the third or fifth major roller coaster at a famous theme Park to have shut down due to this type of problem this summer.

Cedar Point, Carowinds, and Now Kennywood – The Summer of Coaster Incidents

This summer has been the summer for roller coaster incidents. A 6-year-old boy was found with traumatic injuries underneath a roller coaster track at Fun Spot America just days ago. The boy’s condition at this time is unknown. On Tuesday, Magnum XL-200 at Cedar Point stopped at the 2005 foot tophat due to a technical malfunction, and the Guests had to walk down a steep flight of stairs. But this summer’s most significant news was the Carowinds incident involving a steel beam seemingly “shifting” on video as a roller coaster cart passed by with passengers onboard. The video was leaked online and circulated everywhere, eventually hitting the major news networks, forcing the Park to shut down the ride and release an official statement. The ride has since closed down to repair the steel beam and make it safe again for riders. In other news, a roller coaster inside Cedar Point was also discovered with a crack on a steel support beam and underwent fast and efficient repairs after another video leaked online from a Park Guest. But maintenance crews were quick and were able to address the issue before anything else took place.

Addressing roller coaster structural problems promptly is paramount to ensure the safety and well-being of riders and Park visitors. Roller coasters are intricate engineering marvels designed to provide exhilarating thrills, but any structural flaw or deterioration can pose significant risks. A delay in resolving these issues could lead to potential accidents, endangering the lives of countless individuals. Furthermore, neglecting structural problems might exacerbate the damage, resulting in higher repair costs and more extended downtime for the ride, negatively impacting the Park’s revenue and reputation. By addressing these concerns immediately, amusement parks can demonstrate their commitment to safety, preserving the trust of their patrons and ensuring an enjoyable experience for all thrill-seekers while preventing potential tragedies.

That’s precisely what Kennywood Amusement Park in Pennsylvania did as a structural problem was discovered on one of their popular rides.

The Steel Curtain Shuts Down Weeks After Reopening Due to Structural Problem Discovered

According to a Twitter post, The Steel Curtain at Kennywood has shut down indefinitely after a structural problem was discovered on the ride. @someguyfrompitt posted photos showing maintenance crews working on a steel support beam on the attraction.

I’m here now and it seems there is a question to some structural integrity at this point. They have been using air tools to tighten or replace parts of the support beams. pic.twitter.com/PPZbag0P08 — Christian (@someguyfrompitt) August 4, 2023

Guests responded quickly to the post with their frustrations, as the ride had been allegedly experiencing multiple problems before it reopened just a few weeks back. But safety comes first, especially regarding dangerous yet thrilling rides such as this one. You can never be too cautious or too worried about a potential risk that could endanger the lives of everyone who looks to enjoy this family-friendly roller coaster. No opening date has been announced, and the ride might remain closed throughout the season. But nothing has been confirmed, and Kennywood is working hard to resolve the issue.