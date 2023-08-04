Disney Guests Call Out ‘Bull***’ Reporting on Parks Being Empty

Disney World crowds are supposedly dwindling. Guests are speaking out about the latest development from news media outlets reporting that Walt Disney World Resort is “empty” and a “ghost town.” Here’s what they’re saying. But first, here’s where this all started.

Everything started after reports came out after the Fourth of July weekend that Disney World crowds had been experiencing lower-than-average levels inside the Parks. Many news and media outlets reported on the crowd levels being so low that Disney was essentially a “ghost town.” Media outlets went into a frenzy, saying how empty and low Park attendance is this summer at WDW, calling it a ghost town as Park crowds “vanish.” CNN, FOX NEWS, ABC NEWS, The New York Post, and others reported how empty Disney World became during the 4th of July holiday weekend and actual day. The media giants reported on Disney World being empty and jumped on the bandwagon of saying that somehow this meant Disney World was always open and never filled with Guests and long wait times for rides and attractions. But that seems far from the truth, according to Disney Guests currently visiting the Parks in Orlando.

Redditors to the Rescue on Misinformation?

A Reddit thread was posted on the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit yesterday evening. A Guest posted the following question:

Empty Parks???

They then went on to say the following:

What’s with the Bull*** about WDW being empty? My family and I are currently staying at WDW and there are a lot of people here.

Of course, this turned into a heated debate on the thread. So much so that moderators had to step in, telling those posting into this thread the following:

Hi, folks. We’ve had a lot of these “are the parks really empty” posts lately, which almost always devolve into political bickering given the ongoing legal disputes involving Disney and a certain — let’s say newsworthy — governor. And, as you might imagine, these kinds of threads are heavily reported and require a good deal of time and energy to sort through the mudslinging. Therefore, this will be the last one of these posts we’ll be allowing for a while unless there’s a dramatic up/downtick in attendance that can be accurately credited to some notable current event. Thanks for your understanding.

But that didn’t stop Guests from voicing their opinions and truths about the empty Disney Resort Parks. Many of the Guests commenting on the thread mentioned how in reality, overall attendance is lower than usual when compared to pre-pandemic numbers, but that media outlets are using that as a “clickbait tool” to lore folks into believing that the Parks are, in fact, ghost towns and a “free for all.” Many other Guests on the thread reported that the “revenge vacation” crowds took hold in 2021 and, throughout most of last year, were massive as people left their homes after the global pandemic had everyone staying inside. Another important note to remember is whenever it’s reported that Disney World is empty, the crowd levels jump back up weeks later, leading to the Parks becoming overcrowded and full of Guests.

The point here is simple: NO, the parks are not “empty” or a “ghost town,” as many would argue. Yes, the attendance is lower than average, but the Parks are still crowded, and wait times are still up. So please plan your trips accordingly.