Guests Forced to Climb Down 200-Foot Coaster After Mechanical Emergency

A thrilling roller coaster ride turned into a nightmare for a group of Guests at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, on Monday.

Cedar Point is one of the most iconic Theme Parks in the United States. While not themed to the level of rivals like Disneyland Resort or Universal Orlando Resort, the Lake Erie-based Amusement Park is unrivaled for its high-intensity thrill rides. Some of the most beloved include Millennium Force, Maverick, Top Thrill Dragster, Gemini, GateKeeper, Valravn, and Raptor. And that list doesn’t touch on the adjacent water rides at Cedar Point Shores!

Though every Theme Park ride malfunctions, it can be more terrifying on already-intense attractions. A roller coaster at competing destination Carowinds went viral last month after a Guest noticed a significant crack in a support beam while on the ride.

On Monday, Guests were forced to evacuate from Magnum XL-200. The coaster, which once held the Guinness World Record for its leading-edge height, tops out at 205 feet tall.

A Cedar Point Icon

Magnum XL-200 is hard to miss, greeting every Guest on their way to the Theme Park. It reaches speeds of 72 miles per hour and lasts just over two minutes.

“Roller coasters are all about making a grand statement with even grander views,” the roller coaster description reads. “As the first hyper-coaster and first ever coaster to top 200 feet, Magnum XL-200 does exactly that. A Guinness Book of World Records holder for its leading edge height is enough to amaze anybody. But when it debuted in 1989, it was also the fastest and steepest complete-circuit coaster in the world.”

“In fact, in 2004 it was awarded the ACE Roller Coaster Landmark award for its historical importance. While accelerating over hills and through tunnels, riders travel above Cedar Point Shores to the beach before completing its signature ‘pretzel turnaround’. You’ll be blown away by some unbelievable views of the Lake Erie shoreline before returning back to the Cedar Point skyline. And if it’s a clear day, you might be able to see the coast of Canada on the horizon. Make no mistake, this isn’t just a roller coaster ride, it’s a roller coaster spectacle.”

Monday’s Evacuation

According to FOX News, the evacuation followed a standard ride stoppage that became a “check engine light situation.” Cedar Point Communications Director Tony Clark explained that the ride couldn’t immediately restart because of the mechanical malfunction.

Josh Lett, a Guest who witnessed the malfunction, said the evacuation was like nothing he’d ever seen at the Ohio Theme Park.

Magnum XL-200 is closed at the time of this article’s publication and has not reopened since Monday’s incident. Cedar Point has not commented further on technical issues with the coaster.

Have you ever been evacuated from a roller coaster? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.